Friendship Day 2021: Wishes, quotes, images for you to share with your friends

Friendship Day is an annual celebration of friends and friendship, and in India this day is observed on the first Sunday every year. This year Friendship Day will fall on Sunday, August 1 and people usually come together and celebrate with their friends, sharing wishes, exchanging friendship bands and gifts to express their love for their friends. Our friends, especially the good ones, have a very multi-faceted role in our lives, sometimes acting as our parents, siblings, teachers, moral compass and every once in a while, jealous partner, who simply can't share you with anyone.

This is the second Friendship Day that is taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic, and as much as we would love to spend time with our friends, it may be best to just stay home and share the love virtually to avoid any mishaps on account of the pandemic. Here are some quotes and wishes you can share with your friends, and show your love and appreciation for them for sticking by you through the years and difficult times:

-“Friendship like ours doesn’t solve life challenges but because of our friendship I know the challenges are not mine alone.” - C Sampson

-I’ve always found you whenever I needed support, guidance, and someone to watch my back. Thanks for always being there by my side. I couldn't have asked for a better friend. Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day

-No matter how old we grow, no matter how much distance we have between us, you will always stay in my heart…. Wishing you a very Happy Friendship Day 2021.”

- The most beautiful thing in life is having a friend who loves and cares about you warts and all. I want you to know that I cherish and love you, and hope to protect and nurture our friendship for life. Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day

-“I find myself extremely lucky to have a friend like you who is much more than a friend to me, who is my life…. Warm wishes on Friendship Day.”

- Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything. - Muhammad Ali

Happy Friendship Day

- Blessed are those who have a friend, the one who walks beside you, supports you and is ready to hold you when you fall. And I am blessed to have that friend in you. Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day

- A true friend is someone who will always love you – the imperfect you, the confused you, the wrong you – because that is what people are supposed to do. Thank you for always being a true friend. Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day

-Not many things in life make me happy. But you are an exception. Happy Best Friend Day.

-Friendship is priceless. Never let go of your real friends who protect you, support you, nurture you and love you unconditionally. Wishing all my friends a peaceful and joyous life. Happy Friendship Day!

