10 amazing nutrition tips to boost your immunity this winter

Winters have announced their arrival and with it a slew of common winter ailments like cold, flu and respiratory diseases too could be at our doorstep and may affect vulnerable population like children, elderly and also those who have a low immunity. To cope with the changing weather and meet our body's nutritional requirement, it's imperative to make certain important dietary changes that could help us stay healthy and active during winter. (Also read: 5 benefits of ghee in winters and best ways to add it to your diet)

In winters, people mostly stay indoors which could bring their immunity down and this also allows viruses to easily spread from one person to the other in the enclosed space. Cold and dry air in severe winters may also affect immunity. People also tend to eat a lot of unhealthy stuff during winter as the cravings intensify during winter. Instead of pakodas and samosas, it's better to choose filling and healthy foods that keep you satiated for long.

So for overall wellness, Dietician Manpreet Kalra suggests you to make these 10 dietary changes in winter that will help you stay disease-free.

DIETARY TIPS FOR WINTERS

1. Include millets like bajra, ragi and rajgira in your diet. They will provides vitamins and minerals that are essential for overall health.

2. Have small and frequent nutrient-dense meals. It will help you stay satiated for longer.

3. Include root vegetables like carrot, sweet potato, yams in your diet. They are packed with antioxidants, cartenoids, and protect against cellular damage.

4. Have curd instead of buttermilk as it is an excellent probiotic and has warm potency. Buttermilk is a better choice in summer.

5. Include green leafy vegetable like saag, spinach, amaranth, bathua in your diet. These are rich in magnesium and regulate cellular processes in the body.

6. Have energy-dense gondh laddoos to keep you satiated.

7. Have golden milk before sleeping to improve immunity and reduce inflammation.

8. Have copper-charged water first thing in the morning to balance Tridoshas (kapha, vata and pitta).

9. Stay hydrated to keep your skin supple and moistened.

10. Include spices and condiments like tulsi, cardamom, clove, and cinnamon as they keep our body warm.

