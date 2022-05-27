10 foods to avoid when you are feeling tired

We often rely on our meals to refuel our bodies and recharge our batteries to get ahead with the day. But at times, we end up feeling even more lethargic and low on energy after eating. Foods low on fibre, with added sugar, not sufficiently balanced, or meals that are high on calories, can be hard on your digestive system and may take a toll on your overall energy levels. Being mindful about what you eat can make you more energetic and productive. Nutrition experts advise one to avoid cheese, sugary treats, red meat, cereal-based foods, sodas if you are already tired and want to stay active and attentive during the day. (Also read: 7 everyday foods that are damaging your heart)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shivani Sikri, Chief Nutritionist & Founder at Nutri4Verve talks about what you should avoid eating on a busy and productive day.

Coffee

While everyone thinks that drinking coffee will wake them up and make them go through a long day, but that's far from correct. It must be acknowledged that coffee does have an "enhancing" effect for some time, but it also causes severe fatigue later. So, if you have long hours of work ahead of you, don't reach for the coffee machine. A cup of tea without sugar or milk, a glass of fresh juice or just lime water are better alternatives.

Cheese

Consuming processed cheese can make one lethargic

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Processed Cheese is high in saturated fats, sodium and cholesterol. Avoid all kinds of cheese as your energy source even when they are called power banks. Quite simply because cheese is more difficult to digest, requires a lot of energy and therefore, is not our best ally when we are already over-tired and sapped.

White sugar

Sugar might give you a temporary rush but it is normally followed by a crash. Besides, foods rich in refined or white sugars are heavily processed. So even if you feel the urge, simply avoid ice creams, pastries or doughnuts immediately after an exhausting day.

Red meat

It is not really recommended to eat red meat in the evening, we know that. It takes hours to be properly digested. What more? It even affects your sleep and that doesn't help especially when you are already tired.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gluten-based products

Gluten-based products should be avoided when you are already tired (Pixabay)

Products that contain gluten are generally more difficult to digest than others. Gluten is hard to digest protein and it needs a high level of stomach acids. Also, we cannot just break it down completely in our stomach.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sodas

Most sodas that we consume contain very high quantities of sugar or aspartame. These two products tire our bodies quickly and considerably. Just like coffee, they have a boosting effect at the time, but are bad for the existing fatigue.

Pre-cooked food or ready to eat meals

As we already know, ready to eat meals are not good for our health, our body, and our energy levels. They are difficult to digest and are very high in salt. A freshly prepared homemade meals can help overcome fatigue.

Deep fried stuff will not help you if you are troubled with fatigue

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bad fats

When you are tired, it is recommended not to eat foods cooked in denatured refined oil, frying oil or ghee based cooking at a high temperature. The solution? Prefer foods that are freshly cooked, which are easy to your stomach and can fetch you quick energy.

Alcohol

Alcohol is not your best friend in many ways. And more particularly when it is consumed in the evening, since it does not help at all to sleep. In addition to this, consuming alcohol causes slower digestion, which makes our body even more tired.

Cereal-based foods

White bread and other cereal-based foods should be avoided when you feel tired. It requires long digestion and draws a lot of energy. So avoid rice, pasta or even semolina when you are not in top form.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON