10 things you can do for your mental health every day

Unlike physical, signs of mental health issues are difficult to spot or not visible at first glimpse. However, a sound mental health is crucial for our overall well-being and can contribute greatly in helping us lead a happy, stress-free and disease-free life. While there are some mental health disorders that may be genetic, many others stem from lifestyle factors such as stress, lack of sleep, exercise, sunlight, and self care. One may take immediate measures for physical health conditions like fever, headache and muscle pain, but steps related to mental health are rarely taken. Like brushing teeth, taking a bath, and having a meal, there are things that people should do every day for a sound mental health. (Also read: World Mental Health Day: Panic disorder to OCD; 5 anxiety disorders that could affect your mental health)

While there are some mental health disorders that may be genetic, many others stem from lifestyle factors

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On World Mental Health Day, Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali shares 10 everyday habits that can boost mental health.

TIPS TO BOOST MENTAL HEALTH

Taking care of your mental health is essential for overall well-being. Just as you prioritize physical fitness, it's crucial to incorporate daily practices to nurture your mental health. Here are ten things you can do every day to promote emotional resilience and mental wellness.

1. Practice mindfulness meditation: Dedicate a few minutes each day to mindful meditation. It can help you stay grounded, reduce stress, and increase self-awareness.

2. Exercise regularly: Engage in physical activity that you enjoy, whether it's a brisk walk, yoga, or a full workout. Exercise releases endorphins, which boost your mood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Prioritize sleep: Aim for at least 8 hours of quality sleep each night. A well-rested mind is better equipped to handle daily stressors.

4. Connect with loved ones: Foster relationships with family and friends. Spending time with loved ones provides emotional support and strengthens your social connections.

5. Control screen time: Set boundaries on screen time, especially on social media and news consumption. Overexposure to negative information can contribute to anxiety.

6. Practice gratitude: Keep a gratitude journal and write down three things you're thankful for each day. This practice promotes a positive mindset.

7. Learn something new: Stimulate your mind by acquiring new skills or knowledge. It can boost confidence and keep your brain active.

8. Establish a routine: Create a daily schedule that includes time for work, relaxation, and self-care. A routine provides structure and reduces uncertainty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

9. Express yourself: Find creative outlets like art, writing, or music to express your emotions. It can be therapeutic and help you process feelings.

10. Take Professional help if needed: Don't hesitate to reach out to a mental health professional if you're struggling with your mental health. Therapy can provide valuable support and coping strategies.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!