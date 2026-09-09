22-year-old suffers haemorrhage after 18 months of daily pre-workout: Doctor explains what happened, the risks

The wellness industry pushed you to build muscles, get fit, and take supplements to aid your fitness journey. But, according to Dr Dhrumitsingh Rao, a neurosurgery resident, it can come at a cost. Sharing the case details of a 22-year-old man, he revealed what taking pre-workout every day for 18 months led to.

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In an Instagram post shared on September 6, Dr Rao stressed that the ‘supplements industry made billions last year and the operation table saw the ones who paid the real price’.

The case

Per Dr Rao, a 22-year-old fit man, who worked out six days a week and had no family history and no heart condition, ended up on the operating table after taking two scoops of pre-workout — 300mg of caffeine — on an empty stomach for 18 months straight.

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Rao revealed that after doing this every day for more than a year, one morning, the rush that came with the pre-workout hit different. “Heart pounding before he touched a weight. He thought it was a good sign. It wasn't. He loaded the bar. Felt a pain behind his right eye. Like something tore. He stood up. His left arm didn't.” ‘His BP spiked to levels his brain vessels couldn’t handle…’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Rao revealed that after doing this every day for more than a year, one morning, the rush that came with the pre-workout hit different. “Heart pounding before he touched a weight. He thought it was a good sign. It wasn't. He loaded the bar. Felt a pain behind his right eye. Like something tore. He stood up. His left arm didn't.” ‘His BP spiked to levels his brain vessels couldn’t handle…’ {{/usCountry}}

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By the time the man reached the hospital and the doctors saw him, his BP was 210/130. According to Dr Rao, the scan showed a bleed that was deep in the brain. “The stimulants triggered a hypertensive crisis, and his blood pressure spiked to levels his brain vessels couldn’t handle, and one of them gave way.”

Explaining this phenomenon, Dr Rao revealed that this is called a hypertensive intracerebral haemorrhage, which led to the man having a stroke in the gym on a Tuesday morning. “It doesn't care how fit you are. It only cares about pressure,” he cautioned.

“And his pressure was catastrophic. We operated for hours. He survived. His left hand is still leaning to hold things again. He was 22, and he just wanted to be bigger. The supplement industry made billions off that dream,” Dr Rao stated.

What you need to know

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According to Dr Rao, pre-workout supplements are largely unregulated, and many contain caffeine doses equivalent to three to four espressos in one scoop. “Some contain synephrine, DMAA, yohimbine, and other stimulants that stack on top of each other. In someone with an undiagnosed weak vessel, an underlying AVM, or simply bad luck – that’s enough,” he stressed.

Lastly, he noted that this cautionary message isn’t anti-gym, it is pro-brain. “Train hard. But know what you’re putting into your body,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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