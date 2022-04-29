3 everyday habits to manage weight from a young age

Obesity across the world has nearly tripled since 1975 according to World Health Organization (WHO). The United Nations agency noted that the prevalence of overweight and obesity among children and adolescents aged 5-19 has seen a dramatic rise from just 4% in 1975 to over 18% in 2016. A change in food habits and reduced physical activities are some of the reasons behind increasing obesity in children. (Also read: 4 simple hacks for permanent weight loss revealed by nutritionist)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Childhood obesity is a major concern as the extra weight accumulated during childhood can lead to several health problems in adulthood from diabetes, high blood pressure to high cholesterol. Childhood obesity also affects a child's mental health.

Celebrity Fitness Expert Yasmin Karachiwala feels it is important for parents and education institutes to inculcate in children a balanced lifestyle to lead a fit, healthy and active life and pay great heed to the eating and lifestyle habits of teenagers in particular to ensure that they don't fall offtrack in their budding years.

Yasmin in an interaction with HT Digital shares her holistic tips on how to keep a check on your weight right from a young age:

1. Practice healthy snacking

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ensure to snack on foods that keep you satiated for longer intervals, thus avoiding hunger pangs. For instance, snacking on a handful of almonds may have satiating properties that promote feelings of fullness, and may keep hunger at bay between meals. Almonds are a rich source of protein, a nutrient which is not only energy-yielding, but also known to contribute to growth and maintenance of muscle mass. A study published by the researchers at the University of Leeds found that snacking on almonds mid-morning (compared to crackers with equivalent energy or water of equivalent weight) resulted in a lower overall hunger drive and suppressed unconscious desire to consume high-fat foods.

2. Swear by any kind of workout for at least 30 minutes every day

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For kids, it is important that they play any sport for 45-60 mins in a day to keep them active and fit. In case of young adults, you can either hit the gym, perform simple workout at home or take a stroll in the evening. The idea is to walk at least 10,000 steps daily.

3. Avoid packaged foods

Packaged foods are most likely to contain a large percentage of preservatives which means more calories. Such foods may often taste delicious and lead you to crave for more, but they are not the best option health wise. Instead, substitute such foods with freshly cooked meals to ensure intake of maximum nutrition and protein instead of artificial flavours and sweeteners. Your meals should be a mix of all colours of foods which will lead to your holistic growth and ensure your body receives sufficient energy to keep you healthy and active.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These simple but effective tips are something every individual irrespective of their age should abide by to live a healthy life, one that is free from problems like obesity that go on to flare up into bigger health issues.