30-year-old woman had fibroids as big as an 8-month baby bump but felt no pain: Doctor explains asymptomatic fibroids

When a 30-year-old IT professional recently visited a hospital for a routine employment health check-up, she didn’t expect anything out of the ordinary. Fit, active, and a regular at the gym, she had no pain, no menstrual irregularities, and no discomfort whatsoever. But what doctors found shocked everyone. She was carrying multiple fibroids equivalent to the size of an 8-month pregnant uterus. Her strong abdominal wall, built through consistent workouts, had masked the massive growth. According to gynaecologist Dr. Madhuri Vidyashankar P, this case underscores a crucial but often overlooked reality about how a belly could also be hiding asymptomatic or silent fibroids growing undetected. Not a baby bump? Your belly could be hiding silent fibroids.(Freepik)

The expert, who is also an Advanced Hysteroscopic and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Bengaluru-based Motherhood Hospital, asymptomatic fibroids are not rare. She says that nearly 50 percent of patients she sees, have them.

What are fibroids?

Fibroids are non-cancerous growths that may develop inside or outside the uterus. They are called fibroids because they consist of muscle and fibrous tissues. They are extremely common and may vary in size - from tiny, seed-like lumps to large masses that can distort and enlarge the uterus.

Many women ignore the signs, often because they have no noticeable symptoms. When symptoms do appear, they may include heavy periods, pelvic pressure, bloating, frequent urination, or fertility concerns.

How common are fibroids?

Globally, women aged 35–39 years and older have an increased risk of uterine fibroids, as reflected in the higher incidence rates among these age groups, says the National Library of Medicine. Many women later recall subtle symptoms that include slightly heavier periods, spotting, frequent urination, or abdominal heaviness that they initially ignored. If left undetected, large fibroids can compress the ureters and affect kidney function. They may also cause pain, infections, and fertility issues.

The hidden dangers of undetected fibroids

Dr Vidyashankar P says she comes across multiple cases of asymptomatic fibroids every month, with nearly half of OPD patients unaware they have them. The real danger lies in this silence. “In this recent case, a 30-year-old IT professional arrived with multiple fibroids the size of an 8-month pregnancy, yet she experienced no pain, heavy bleeding, or discomfort, likely due to her active lifestyle. This case highlights how fibroids can silently grow to alarming sizes without showing obvious symptoms,” says the doctor.

If left undetected, fibroids may grow and can compress the uterus and affect kidney function. They may also cause pain, infections, and fertility issues.

When to undergo screening for fibroids?

There is no “right” time to undergo screening fibroids, says the doctor. She says the patient in this case discovered her fibroids incidentally during a routine check-up. This, according to the expert, is a reminder that even young, healthy women may silently carry large fibroids.

“Screening is generally advisable at the first sign of subtle changes in menstrual patterns or everyday comfort that may include heavier bleeding, spotting between periods, frequent urination, or a vague sense of abdominal heaviness. These are early indicators that should not be ignored. Women planning pregnancy or undergoing fertility evaluation should take screening seriously, as certain types of fibroids are more commonly linked to infertility,” adds Dr Vidyashankar.

Even asymptomatic women above 30 can benefit from periodic pelvic scans. Early evaluation helps clinicians monitor growth, prevent complications, and initiate treatment at the right time, before fibroids begin affecting health or reproductive plans.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)