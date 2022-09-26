4 foods that can promote wrinkles on your face

The foods we eat can have a significant impact on our quality of life, fitness, beauty, and risk of disease as we age. Numerous nutrients are needed by our systems to sustain the ageing process. Some nutrients, like those that support good skin, may help halt the ageing process. Additionally, as we become older, wrinkles and sagging of the skin grow more likely. However, by consuming a diet high in whole foods that support skin tautness and collagen formation as well as fight free radical damage, you can slow the development of wrinkles and fight ageing. However, there are several foods you should stay away from in your diet if you want to avoid developing wrinkles and fine lines. (Also read: How to get rid of wrinkles: 5 simple anti-aging tips for younger-looking skin )

Dr. Maxim Chumak, surgeon and wellness professional, suggested four foods that can promote wrinkles on your face in his Instagram post.

1. Fried Foods

We all fall for the occasional craving for french fries or that new seasonal doughnut. There is not anything wrong with indulging yourself in these treats once in a while. However, like anything else, moderation is key. That means much more in this case since these fried treats can have a serious effect on the health and appearance of your skin.

2. White Sugar

White sugar has been a key opponent of nutritionists since health reports regarding its negative effects were publicly highlighted. Even with that being said, we cannot get enough of it in our diets. It has become an integral part of diets, independent of the cultural background. Similar to fried foods, white sugar can promote the formation of collagen-producing AGE’s.

3. Butter/Margarine

It goes without saying that butter is not necessarily the most healthy thing to add to your dishes. According to this study, those who don’t consume margarine or butter have less skin damage and wrinkles than those who do. Margarine is actually considered worse than butter due to its high level of partially hydrogenated oils. These fatty acids make skin more vulnerable to ultraviolet radiation, which can damage skin’s collagen and elasticity. Olive oil or avocado would serve as a better alternative.

4. Dairy

Dairy is one of those foods that have many split between whether or not it is bad for your health. There are plenty of studies that can go either way on the topic. With that being said, it seems to be dependent upon the specific person. For some, it has been the culprit for skin acne or digestive issues. While for others it has had no effect. Scientifically, however, dairy may increase inflammation in the body, which leads to oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is one of the main causes of premature ageing.

