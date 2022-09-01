Probiotics are living bacteria that support the health of your digestive system. A healthy gut is linked to a healthy hormone system. More and more research indicates a connection between general health and disease and the balance or imbalance of bacteria in your digestive system. Probiotics have been linked to a variety of health advantages and help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria. These include advantages for slimming down, gastrointestinal health, immune system function, and more. All of them are essential, and when they are in harmony, they greatly enhance our health. They can, however, become a problem if are out of balance. (Also read: Probiotics supplements may ease anxiety and depression )

Dr. Erin Rhae Biller, licensed naturopathic medical doctor and chief medical officer at Feminade, shared four reasons why women should include a probiotic in their routine on the Instagram page of Feminade.

1. They can treat vaginal infections.

Probiotics can ward off vaginal yeast infections, urogenital infections, and bacterial vaginosis by keeping the vaginal microbiome in balance. Studies show that daily probiotics can also positively improve vaginal flora.

2. They can prevent estrogen dominance.

Your astrobleme is a collection of bacteria in the gut capable of metabolizing and modulating the body's circulating estrogen-which, in turn, affects estrogen dominance. Maintaining a healthy gut with a probiotic will help keep your astrobleme in harmony.

3. They prevent urinary tract infections.

Probiotics can help reduce the frequency in which you experience urinary tract infections. When they do occur, those microorganisms may help subdue the not-so-fun symptoms that often accompany Urinary tract infections.

4. They can improve fertility.

Trying to conceive can be tough, but probiotics may make it easier, as research shows that having a good ratio of certain probiotic strains can improve your odds.

