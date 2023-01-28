4 signs of health trouble your nails can show as per Ayurveda

Like skin, our fingernails too can tell a lot about our overall health, but we do not really know how to read the signs of ill-health in our nails and for this ancient medicinal practice Ayurveda can offer great help. Healthy nails have pink nailbeds and they aren't easily broken while white-looking and brittle nails may mean nutritional deficiency or any other health problem. Low levels of zinc or iron and thyroid problems can also cause brittle nails. Weak nails may also be sign of aging. Nail analysis or Naksha Pariksha is a commonly practised Ayurvedic diagnostic tools. It is used because the nails are a by-product of the bones as well as other aspects of health. (Also read: Warning signs of high cholesterol that appear in eyes, legs and tongue)

Ayurveda expert Dr Nitika Kohli in her recent Instagram post talks about 4 signs of ill health that is apparent on your nails.

1. Longitudinal lines on the nails

Longitudinal lines on nails (Instagram/Dr Nitika Kohli)

These lines indicate a clear sign of malabsorption of nutrients in the body. The deeper the lines, however, the stronger the deficiency.

2. Horizontal lines or transverse groove

Horizontal lines (Instagram/Dr Nitika Kohli)

According to Ayurveda, a deep line that runs horizontal to the nail is an indication of a strong illness, infection, or depletion that occurred.

3. Absence of moons (Lunula)

Absence of moons (Instagram/Dr Nitika Kohli)

Ayurveda, the lunula of the nail represents one's Agni or fire in the body. If you notice nails and find there are no moons (lunula) or extremely small moons, this is a sign that there is weak digestion or fire in the system.

4. Large moons

Large moons

If they seem larger than normal this may show an overactive fire in the body which can lead to Pitta issues such as loose stools, hyperacidity, inflammation and malabsorption of nutrients.

