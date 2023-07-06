5 dangerous sitting postures to avoid; exercises to correct them

We are spending more and more time sitting on our desks, sofas and beds in wrong postures compared to a couple of decades back. Technology is making our tasks easier and promoting sedentary lifestyle especially in post-pandemic times. In absence of any corrective steps, we will be even more inactive in the times to come. Studies have warned about increase in diabetes, obesity and blood pressure cases to alarming levels in the coming years. Our posture also plays a key role in not only joint and bone health but all aspects of well-being including digestion. Keeping your spine straight and adopting a good posture can help you feel active, energetic and free from aches, pains and stiffness. Research also suggests that standing or sitting straight can also boost self-confidence and fills you with empowering thoughts. (Also read: Sedentary lifestyle? Rujuta Diwekar on easy ways to sit less and move more)

Meanwhile Dr Pappuu Rajashekar - Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon CARE Hospitals Malakpet, Hyderabad shares five dangerous sitting postures that one should avoid, along with detailed exercises to help correct them:

1. Slouching or hunching forward

This posture involves rounding the upper back, thrusting the neck forward, and slumping the shoulders. It puts excessive strain on the neck, shoulders, and lower back.

Exercise to correct it:

Shoulder Blade Squeeze

Sit up straight in a chair with your feet flat on the floor.

Relax your arms by your sides.

Gently squeeze your shoulder blades together, as if trying to hold a pencil between them.

Hold this position for 5-10 seconds while keeping your neck and jaw relaxed.

Release and repeat the exercise 10-15 times.

2. Crossing your legs

Sitting with your legs crossed at the knees can lead to poor posture, uneven weight distribution, and potential nerve compression.

Exercise to correct it:

Seated figure-four stretch

Sit up straight in a chair with your feet flat on the floor.

Cross your right ankle over your left knee, creating a figure-four shape with your legs.

Gently press down on your right knee with your hand, applying a slight amount of pressure to feel a stretch in your right hip.

Hold this position for 20-30 seconds while maintaining steady breathing.

Repeat the stretch on the other side by crossing your left ankle over your right knee.

3. Sitting with rounded shoulders

Rounded shoulders occur when theshoulders slouch forward, causing the upper back to round. This posture can contribute to neck, shoulder, and upper back pain.

Exercise to correct it:

Chest Opener

Stand or sit up straight with your feet flat on the floor.

Clasp your hands behind your back, palms facing inward.

Squeeze your shoulder blades together and lift your hands away from your body, feeling a stretch across your chest and shoulders.

Hold this position for 20-30 seconds while maintaining relaxed breathing.

Repeat the exercise 5-10 times, gradually increasing the duration of the stretch as you feel more comfortable.

4. Sitting with crossed ankles

Sitting with crossed ankles can lead to imbalanced hip alignment and increased strain on the lower back.

Exercise to correct it:

Ankle-to-Knee Stretch

Sit up straight in a chair with your feet flat on the floor.

Place your right ankle on your left knee, allowing your right knee to drop open to the side.

Gently press down on your right knee with your hand, applying a comfortable amount of pressure to feel a stretch in your right hip.

Hold this position for 20-30 seconds, maintaining relaxed breathing.

Repeat the stretch on the other side by placing your left ankle on your right knee.

5. Leaning forward with a rounded back

Leaning forward with a rounded back can strain your spine and lead to back pain.

Exercise to correct it:

Seated Cat-Cow Stretch

Sit up straight in a chair with your feet flat on the floor.

Place your hands on your knees.

Inhale deeply and arch your back, lifting your chest and chin while looking upward (Cow position).

Exhale and round your back, dropping your head and chin toward your chest (Cat position).

Repeat this movement, flowing smoothly between Cat and Cow positions, for 10-15 cycles while focusing on your breath.

"Remember, it's important to practice these exercises consistently and be mindful of your posture throughout the day. Additionally, taking regular breaks from sitting, stretching your muscles, and incorporating other forms of physical activity into your routine can also help improve posture and reduce the negative effects of prolonged sitting," concludes Dr Rajashekar.

