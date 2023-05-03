Hepatic steatosis, another name for fatty liver disease, is brought on by an accumulation of fat in the liver where damage to the liver and other health issues are possible consequences. You can help reverse fatty liver disease and improve liver health by adopting some lifestyle modifications but to decide the appropriate course of action for your particular circumstance, you must however, speak with your doctor or a trained dietitian.

5 diet and lifestyle tips that can help reverse fatty liver disease (Photo by Twitter/144Health)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhai Singh, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterologist at Primus Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, suggested 5 dietary and lifestyle recommendations to help with fatty liver disease recovery -

1. Lose weight: A major risk factor for fatty liver disease is excess weight, especially around the waist. So, one of the best strategies to treat the illness is to lose weight. Even a small amount of weight loss, roughly 10% of your body weight, can benefit your liver.

2. Maintain a balanced diet: Fatty liver disease can be reversed with a healthy diet. Consume lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, avocados, nuts, and fatty fish as well as other healthy fats. Limit or stay away from alcohol, added sugars, and processed and fried foods.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Regular physical activity is crucial for treating fatty liver disease. Five days a week, try to get in at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming.

4. Control your blood sugar: Fatty liver disease can develop as a result of high blood sugar levels. Consume less sugary foods and beverages and instead choose complex carbs like those in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables.

5. Reduce your alcohol consumption because it can harm your liver and make fatty liver disease worse. The best course of action if you have fatty liver disease is to never drink alcohol. If you do drink, keep your daily intake to one drink for women and two for men.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}