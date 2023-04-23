5 essential nutrients every woman must have after 40

A lot can change in a woman's body and mind when she hits 40. Some of the not-so-welcome changes could be accumulation of belly fat, a bit of weight gain, increased risk of diabetes, dementia and also certain kinds of cancer. Perimenopause stage could also lead to mood swings, hot flashes and other associated symptoms. Most of these changes occur because of the drop in estrogen levels which may also fiddle with insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar. (Also read: Heart attack warning signs that women may confuse with menopause symptoms) Eating nutrient-rich food for instance can keep your hormones balanced, reduce risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases and relieve perimenopause symptoms. (Freepik)

Appropriate lifestyle changes can always ensure your health doesn't suffer as much. Eating nutrient-rich food for instance can keep your hormones balanced, reduce risk of chronic diseases like diabetes, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases and relieve perimenopause symptoms. Staying active and adding regular exercises to your routine can also help immensely.

"I’m turning 40, what are the most important nutrients to take right now?” That is an important question many women ask me as they approach their 40s. When a woman turns 40, her nutrients change from those of her 30s, says nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post.

Batra lists five essential nutrients women should get in 40s.

PROTEIN

Menopause is a key time in a woman's life where due to hormonal shifts, body composition can change drastically in a short period of time. These changes include increased body fat and decreased lean muscle mass, the latter of which can impact longevity. Thus, getting enough protein—which can help stave off the loss of lean muscle—is crucial for women

B VITAMINS

Best vitamins for women over 40 will contain a range of B-vitamins because B-vitamins “help the process your body uses to get or make energy from the food you eat” while also helping to “form red blood cells.”

CALCIUM

Women lose bone density with age, and calcium keeps bones strong and helps to reduce the risk for osteoporosis, a disease in which the bones become brittle. The nutrient is needed for other basic body functions like muscle contraction, nerve and heart functioning, and other biochemical reactions—and if you are not getting enough calcium from your diet, the body steals calcium from your bones (and weakens them).

VITAMIN D

Vitamin D helps absorb calcium, so it is important that women get adequate amounts of it. Plus, efficiency in vitamin D have been linked to diabetes, heart disease, and more.

OMEGA-3

Omega-3 fatty acids are thought to improve cognition and heart health. These beneficial fats also normalize and regulate the body’s cholesterol and triglyceride levels—an important function during this life stage.

IRON

Your body requires iron to make haemoglobin, the substance in your red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout your body. This period, which corresponds to the perimenopause for most women, is associated with the risk of iron deficiency anaemia (IDA).

