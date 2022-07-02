5 simple things that make people genuinely happy

We do certain things for survival and a few to feel happiness and contentment. There is no shortcut to happiness and sometimes it is a combination of positive habits that we adopt, accepting ourselves and others around us, setting goals and taking care of our physical and mental health that makes a person genuinely happy. On the other hand, investing your time in things just to distract yourself from challenges of life even though you are not truly enjoying them could make you feel miserable. Binge-watching, eating mindlessly, going on buying spree even though you don't truly need things, can make one unhappy in long run. So what are the things that make people genuinely happy? We asked a psychologist. (Also read: Why we need to stop spreading toxic positivity and save our relationships)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We are all looking for the key to happiness in some way. Often we spend our entire lives finding things that bring us happiness. And while what brings joy to one person may be very different from what brings joy to another, there are some basic things we all need to be truly happy," says Arouba Kabir, Mental Health Counselor & Founder, Enso Wellness.

1. Accepting yourself: To be able to enjoy and relish moments and things around oneself, a person needs to be happy from within. That means accepting yourself, acknowledging yourself and embracing yourself.

2. Being in the company of loved ones: Having someone you can rely on, someone you can share your high and lows with is a beautiful feeling. Be it family, friends or even your pet – having their company surely makes one happy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. The joy of giving: The truest joy is felt when one shares. A kind gesture, regardless of the magnitude is sure to brighten your day and that of the other person too.

4. Having something to look forward to: Having a purpose in life is important. Setting goals, working towards them and achieving them gives a fantastic feeling of accomplishment and makes you happy.

5. Staying fit: Keeping your mental and physical health in check does wonders for your emotions. Indulging in physical activities releases Serotonin – a happy hormone which helps you to feel elated. Similarly, doing things for your mental health like meditation also brings calm and helps you feel happy and refreshed.

Apart from these, one should take out time every day to introspect what one genuinely wants. Knowing yourself and connecting to your inner self could increase your happiness quotient.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON