5 tips to follow to manage endometriosis

Endometriosis is a health condition characterised by the growth of tissue resembling the uterine lining outside the uterus, resulting in intense pelvic pain and fertility problems hence, the one with endometriosis should stick to the foolproof measures given by the expert. Endometriosis wreaks havoc on one’s overall well-being, affecting not only your body but also your emotions and mental state.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Madhulika Singh, Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Ankura Hospital in Pune, shared, “Each day presents a fresh set of obstacles, from agonising pelvic pain to unwelcome weight gain, the irregular menstrual cycle and troublesome bowel issues. The symptoms of this condition are such as excessive menstrual cramps, abnormal or heavy menstrual flow and pain during intercourse, painful bowel movements and/or urination, chronic pelvic pain, abdominal bloating, nausea, fatigue, and infertility. It is crucial to consult with your doctor before attempting any home remedies for endometriosis.”

If you or someone you know is grappling with this condition and searching for effective strategies to alleviate its symptoms then follow these tips suggested by Dr Madhulika Singh to manage endometriosis:

Eat fruits and vegetables to maintain overall well-being. They contain higher levels of essential nutrients and fiber that promote feelings of fullness for longer periods compared to refined carbohydrates and fatty foods. Also, have omega-3 fatty acids which not only reduce the risk of endometriosis but also improve brain function and emotional well-being. Maintaining adequate water intake is a crucial practice with numerous advantages for your health. By staying properly hydrated, you can lower the likelihood of experiencing bloating, a frequent consequence of endometriosis. Additionally, sufficient hydration can alleviate cramps and enhance your overall well-being. So, drink enough water every day. Stick to a regular exercise routine to reduce pain and improve overall health. Weight management is another crucial aspect of exercise as obesity can negatively impact hormonal health. Losing weight can alleviate pain and symptoms for many women. Furthermore, exercise directly impacts hormone production by reducing estrogen levels and stimulating the release of endorphins. Since estrogen contributes to the development of endometriosis, engaging in regular exercise may potentially slow down or halt the progression of this condition. Make getting a good night's sleep your top priority. Many women with endometriosis struggle to achieve a peaceful night's rest. Lack of sleep among women with endometriosis resulted in heightened levels of depression, bladder pain, and an overall decline in their quality of life. Get a minimum of 8 hours of sleep per day. The pain extends beyond the physical realm, taking an emotional toll as well. To alleviate this burden, calm the mind through practices such as meditation and deep breathing. Meditation can effectively alleviate symptoms of chronic pain and depression in women with endometriosis.

Dr Madhulika Singh concluded, “Living with endometriosis can be a constant battle, both physically and emotionally. It often feels like a secret struggle, with the pain and symptoms hidden behind closed doors. Endometriosis not only affects physical health but also disrupts relationships, careers, and personal goals. Recognizing these emotional impacts is essential in supporting those affected by endometriosis holistically. Mental health support should accompany medical treatments. Understanding that living with endometriosis goes beyond just physical pain, it is necessary to create a supportive environment for those impacted by this condition. If you or your loved one is having endometriosis then it is essential to adhere to a well-balanced lifestyle to control symptoms of endometriosis.”

