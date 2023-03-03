5 ways people who don't exercise can consume supplements to maintain a balanced diet

Maintaining a balanced diet is essential for overall health and wellbeing. Protein is an essential nutrient that helps to build and repair muscles, maintain healthy skin and hair, and support immune function. Protein must be consumed in the required quantity in our diet daily. Protein consumption is relatively higher for people who regularly exercise, but for people who do not exercise, consuming different protein-rich supplements can be a great way to maintain a balanced diet. Supplements can be a useful addition to their daily routine to ensure that they are getting all the necessary vitamins and minerals. (Also read: Fitness alert: Here's what you should know before taking a supplement )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soumava Sengupta, Health Expert and CEO, BUILD., shared with HT Lifestyle five ways that people who don't exercise can consume protein supplements.

1. Protein powders: One of the most popular ways to consume protein supplements is through protein powders. These powders can be mixed with water or milk to create a high-protein shake. Many different types of protein powders are available, including whey, casein, soy, and pea protein. Whey protein is a popular choice as it is quickly absorbed by the body and contains all the essential amino acids.

2. Protein bars: Protein bars are another convenient way to consume protein supplements. They are a great on-the-go snack that can be eaten between meals or as a post-workout snack. Protein bars are available in many different flavours and can contain a variety of proteins, including whey, casein, soy, and pea protein.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Protein-enriched foods: Many foods, such as bread, pasta, and cereal, can be enriched with protein. These foods are a great way to add more protein to your diet without consuming a protein supplement. Search for products with “protein-enriched” or “high-protein” labels.

4. Greek yogurt: Greek yogurt is an excellent source of protein and can be easily incorporated into a balanced diet. The amount of protein in one cup of plain Greek yoghurt is about 23 grams. Greek yogurt can be eaten alone, mixed with fruit or granola, or used as a base for dips and sauces.

5. Cottage cheese: Cottage cheese is another high-protein food that can be eaten alone or mixed with other foods. One cup of cottage cheese contains approximately 28 grams of protein. It can be eaten as a snack, added to salads or pasta dishes, or used as a base for dips and spreads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is important to note that while protein supplements can be a convenient way to consume protein, they should not replace whole foods. It is essential to consume a balanced diet that includes a variety of whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins,” concludes Soumava.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter