Boosting your immunity is vital for maintaining a strong defense against harmful factors in your environment and preventing frequent illnesses, especially in the monsoon or rainy season and luckily, there are several simple and effective methods like Yoga to enhance your immune system, leading to better health and protection from diseases. According to fitness experts, adopting a healthy lifestyle is the first step in this process. 5 Yoga exercises for a healthy immune system (Photo by Luemen Rutkowski on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, shared, “A well-balanced and nutritious diet is crucial for overall well-being and immune function. Additionally, ensuring you get enough restorative sleep at night allows your body to heal and regenerate. Combining healthy eating and sleep habits with regular exercise can work wonders for your immune system. Among the various exercise options, Yoga stands out as a proven technique for achieving holistic wellness.”

He added, “Yoga incorporates physical postures like Surya Namaskar and Chandra Namaskar, as well as numerous elemental salutations. Additionally, it offers breathing techniques, meditation, mudras, and chanting, which can be incorporated into your routine for maximum benefits. Practicing specific asanas with a focus on your breath can significantly boost immunity and improve overall health.”

He suggested the following 5 Yoga asanas for a healthy immune system or to boost your immunity -

Mandukasana (Frog Pose):

Mandukasana or Frog Pose (Twitter/TheAyurveda_Org)

Method: Sit in Vajrasana and make a fist with your thumbs tucked inside your fingers. Place the fists on either side of your navel. Exhale, suck your belly in, and bend forward, pressing your fists into your navel. Look ahead while bending and release as you inhale.

2. Samakonasana (Equal Angle Pose):

Samakonasana(Grand Master Akshar)

Method: Stand in Tadasana, exhale, and fold forward with a straight back until your upper body becomes parallel to the floor. Keep your knees straight and place your hands on your hips or stretch them forward.

3. Triayaka Tadasana (Swaying Palm Tree Pose):

Triayaka Tadasana (Swaying Palm Tree Pose) (Himalayan Siddha Akshar)

Method: Stand in Tadasana with feet together, inhale, and lift both hands, interlocking fingers. Gently bend laterally to one side, keeping your knees straight, and exhale back to center. Repeat on the other side.

4. Bal Bakasana (Baby Crane Pose):

Bal Bakasana(Grand Master Akshar)

Method: Start in Marjariasana or Malasana, come on your toes, and place your elbows down. Lean forward, shifting your body weight onto your triceps. Lift both feet off the ground and find your balance.

5. Bhekasana (Frog Pose Variation):

Method: Begin on your stomach, bend your knees, and point your toes toward you. Lift your upper body and place your palms on your toes. Push your heels towards the floor with the support of your palms, ensuring they are beside your hips facing down. Lift your head higher, pointing your elbows up.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar asserted, "Taking steps to boost your immunity is crucial for maintaining good health and safeguarding yourself from illnesses. Embracing a healthy lifestyle that includes a nutritious diet, sufficient sleep, and regular exercise like yoga can significantly enhance your immune system's capabilities. By incorporating specific Yoga asanas into your practice, with a focus on proper breathing, you can further strengthen your immunity and experience improved overall well-being.

He concluded, “It is essential to prioritise your health and protect yourself. By developing a robust immune system through regular Yoga practice, you can better withstand any diseases that may come your way. Yoga not only enhances physical strength, flexibility and stamina but also promotes mental well-being. Remember, your commitment to health and immunity will enable you to navigate challenging times with resilience and vitality.”