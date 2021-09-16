7 Ayurvedic herbs and remedies to control uric acid and reduce joint pain

High uric acid can affect your joint health. Certain joint conditions like gout are caused when uric acid crystals deposit in a joint. It is important to control uric acid levels for preventing inflammation and pain in joints.

Uric acid is basically a natural waste product created in the body while digesting food with purines like fish, alcohol, seafood, certain meats, etc. While our kidney usually filters out uric acid but its excess can play havoc with our joint health.

It is advisable to make certain lifestyle changes - exercise, consuming healthy food, drinking lots of water for keeping uric acid in check.

ALSO READ | Uric Acid: Rujuta Diwekar explains how it affects us, ways to keep it in check

There are also some remedies in Ayurveda that can be beneficial in controlling uric acid levels. Dr Sailee Modi, Ayurveda Consultant, Vedicure Healthcare And Wellness, suggests some herbs and remedies for the same.

1. Punarnava Kadha: It decreases inflammation in joints according to its medicinal properties. When the uric acid is high, there is inflammation in joints which is due to accumulation of fluids and toxins. Punarnava through its medicinal properties removes the toxins through urination. It has some of the best properties to remove fluid. Its regular consumption can reduce the overall inflammation of the joints.

2. Gugul: There are many kinds of Gugul which are combined and several medicines are made from it. In Ayurveda, it is considered a painkiller as it reduces pain, inflammation around the joints and helps in contolling uric acid.

3. Guduchi: This is the main drug of action for uric acid. It reduces the pitta amount. It helps balance pitta and vata dosha and decrease uric acid amount in blood. It also relieves pain and inflammation of the joints. Also, out of guduchi, amritadi gugul is made which works best for uric acid levels.

4. Musta herb: This is another effective herb to control this condition. You can take coarse powder of musta, boil it in water after soaking overnight. You have to drink it after filtering it.

Turmeric (Pixabay)

5. Black raisins: Eating raisins is considered good for bone density and reduces the risk of arthritis and gout. You can soak 10-15 black raisins in water overnight and drink that water and chew raisins next morning.

ALSO READ: Your parents must get rid of these 4 habits to maintain uric acid levels

6. Varun Churna: Its paste can be applied locally on painful joint due to uric acid.

7. Shunthi and turmeric powder: Both should be mixed together with water to form a paste. It can be applied on painful joints.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter