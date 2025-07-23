7 best menstrual cups for beginners: Top picks to maintain period hygiene

Periods can be challenging with heavy bleeding, pain, discomfort, and more. For some users, managing menstrual bleeding with sanitary napkins may come with skin irritation, environmental concerns and stress of leakage. That is where a menstrual cup can make your experience more comfortable. A menstrual cup is a soft, reusable, and eco-friendly product made from silicone. It is inserted into the vagina to collect menstrual blood, while reducing waste. These cups can absorb period blood for longer while offering protection. They are also said to safer for your intimate health because they help to maintain your natural pH and moisture levels. If you are a beginner, choosing the right menstrual cup can be challenging, especially with the numerous options, brands, and sizes available. We are here to help you with a list of the best menstrual cups for beginners. Use the best menstrual cup to keep your period safe and stress-free. Image Courtesy: Freepik

Best menstrual cups for beginners

Menstrual cups can be an alternative to pads or tampons for collecting blood. These cups are soft, flexible, and made from silicone, which makes them safe to use inside the vagina. We have listed the best menstrual cups that you can try to take charge of your period hygiene easily.

Nua Ultra-Safe Menstrual Cup is made with 100% biocompatible material, and it is tested on vaginal cells to ensure it is safe and non-toxic. The comfortable design of this menstrual cup allows for easy insertion, making it ideal for beginners. The brand claims that the cup is UV-sterilised and comes with a self-disinfecting pouch that helps to destroy up to 99% of bacteria. This menstrual cup is free from harmful chemicals. It is made from platinum-grade silicone material.

Specifications MATERIAL Silicone SPECIAL FEATURE 100% biocompatible MATERIAL TYPE FREE BPA and latex Click Here to Buy Nua Ultra-Safe Menstrual Cup - Medium

The Asan menstrual cup is easy to use, due to its soft, flexible rim that enables smooth insertion and folding. It is available in two sizes: a heavy flow cup and a light/medium flow cup. You can choose a heavy cup if your pad leaks within 2-6 hours, and a light/medium cup if you can wear a pad for more than 6 hours. The brand claims that with 12 hours of leak protection, this cup offers 3 times the capacity to hold blood than a regular pad or tampon. The cleanser is made with natural ingredients and is safe for sensitive skin. It is made from USP class VI silicons that are certified as 100% safe for use. It comes with OneDrop cleanser that kills up to 99% of bacteria while removing odours and stains. This cup is reusable and eco-friendly.

Specifications MATERIAL Silicone SPECIAL FEATURE Holds 3x more blood Click Here to Buy Asan menstrual cup heavy flow - Easiest cup to insert & remove I Special ring design | Premium medical grade silicone I Designed in the USA…

Pee Safe Reusable Menstrual Cup can give you up to 12 hours of leak-proof protection as it creates suction around your vaginal walls if inserted properly. The brand claims it is made from 100% silicones and is FDA approved, making it safe to use. This menstrual cup is eco-friendly and gives you a rash-free period experience.

Specifications MATERIAL Silicone SPECIAL FEATURE Eco-friendly Click Here to Buy Pee Safe Reusable Menstrual Cup for Women - Small Size with Pouch|Ultra Soft, Odour and Rash Free|100% Medical Grade Silicone |No Leakage | Protection for Up to 8-10 Hours | US FDA Registered,Pack of 1

The Velvet Menstrual Cup is made from medical-grade silicone. This cup is biocompatible, toxin-free, odourless, hypoallergenic, and completely safe for internal use. This cup is FDA-approved and is latex and BPA-free. The ultra-soft silicone is gentle on the skin, making the cup ideal for a rash-free, odour-free, and itch-free period experience. Its flexible rim creates a vacuum seal, providing leak-proof protection that moves with your body whether you are swimming, dancing, playing sports, or traveling. This menstrual cup is reusable and eco-friendly, helping reduce sanitary waste.

Specifications MATERIAL Silicone SPECIAL FEATURE Reusable and eco-friendly MATERIAL TYPE FREE BPA and latex Click Here to Buy Velvet Reusable Menstrual Cup for Women - Small Size with Pouch|Ultra Soft, Odour and Rash Free|100% Medical Grade Silicone |No Leakage | Protection for Up to 8-10 Hours | Small.

Enjoy pad-free periods with up to 8-10 hours of protection using this menstrual cup, as claimed by the brand. It is made from 100% medical-grade silicone, hence makes the cup soft and flexible for internal use. The leak-proof menstrual cup can be used overnight. This menstrual cup is environmentally friendly and can be an alternative option to pads and tampons.

Specifications MATERIAL Silicone SPECIAL FEATURE Leak-proof design MATERIAL TYPE FREE Rash-free Click Here to Buy i-activ Menstrual Cup Small Size | Free Sterilizer Case | Rash-Free, Leak-Free & Ultra Soft Period Cups For Women | Mensurational Cup | 100% Medical Grade Silicone | 8-10 hrs protection | Pack of 1

Ezcup Reusable Menstrual Cup comes with unique finger indents and an internal rib system for easy insertion and removal. It is made from 100% silicone, which makes it soft and flexible. It can be worn in a go for up to 8 hours, depending on your flow. It comes in two different sizes to suit different body types and flow levels. It also has a microwave sterilisation case and is free from BPA, rubber, and latex.

Specifications MATERIAL Silicone SPECIAL FEATURE Comes with unique finger indents MATERIAL TYPE FREE BPA, rubber, and latex-free Click Here to Buy Ezcup Reusable Menstrual Cup for Women with an easy-to-use Portable Sterilising Container, 100% Medical Grade Silicone, FDA Approved, Up to 8-10 Hours use (REGULAR),Pink, Pack of 1

This menstrual cup is made from 100% silicone, offering a soft, flexible fit for women. The brand claims that the rim-secure vacuum seal is designed for leak-proof and rash-free periods, providing up to 12 hours of protection. This cup offers an easy-to-grip stem, making insertion and removal effortless and painless. The menstrual cup is FDA-approved and free from harmful chemicals and allergens. It offers a safe period, helping to maintain your intimate health with every use. The Femisafe Menstrual Cup for women is thoughtfully designed to suit every woman’s unique needs. The cup is designed to be quickly sterilized between uses, helping you keep it clean and safe. Its durable design can handle regular sterilization without losing its shape or quality.

Specifications MATERIAL Silicone SPECIAL FEATURE Rim-secure vacuum seal for leak-proof protection MATERIAL TYPE FREE Free from harmful chemicals and allergens Click Here to Buy FemiSafe Small Menstrual Cup For Women | Reusable Menstrual Cup Made With 100% Medical Grade Silicone | Ideal Period Cup For Beginners With Heavy Flow - Purple, Pack Of 1

How to use a menstrual cup?

1. Rinse the cup: Wash your menstrual cup with mild, fragrance-free soap and clean water to remove any dust or residue before use.

2. Wash your hands: Always clean your hands properly with soap and water before touching the cup to avoid any infection.

3. Fold the cup: Fold the cup into a small shape using either a C-fold or punch-down fold, whichever feels easier for you.

4. Insert the cup: Get into a comfortable position (like sitting on the toilet or squatting) and gently insert the folded cup into your vagina. Aim it slightly towards your back, not straight up.

5. Let it open: Once inside, the cup will unfold and form a seal with the vaginal walls. You can gently twist or move it a little to ensure it’s properly placed.

6. Wear it comfortably: You can wear the cup for up to 8–12 hours, depending on your flow. It should feel comfortable and not cause any pain or irritation.

How to choose the best menstrual cup?

1. Know your flow: If you have a light to medium flow, go for a smaller or regular-sized cup. For heavy flow, choose a larger size that can hold more.

2. Consider your age and childbirth history: Most brands recommend a smaller cup for teenagers or women under 30 who haven't given birth. A larger cup is often better if you’ve given birth vaginally or are over 30.

3. Check the material: Look for cups made of 100% medical-grade silicone. It’s soft, flexible, safe to use, and free from harmful chemicals like BPA or latex.

4. Look for comfort features: A cup with a soft rim, easy-to-hold stem, and finger grip makes insertion and removal easier, especially for beginners.

5. Reusable and eco-friendly: Always choose a reusable and eco-friendly menstrual cup to reduce waste and save money in the long run.

7. Choose a trusted brand: Go with a brand that offers clear size guides, good reviews, and has been tested for safety.

Frequently asked questions What is a menstrual cup? A menstrual cup is a small, flexible, reusable cup made of medical-grade silicone or rubber. It's inserted into the vagina during your period to collect menstrual blood instead of absorbing it like pads or tampons.

Is it safe to use a menstrual cup? Yes, menstrual cups are safe when used correctly. They are made from medical-grade silicone or rubber and are free from harmful chemicals like BPA or latex.

How long can I wear a menstrual cup? You can wear a menstrual cup for up to 8–12 hours, depending on your flow. However, it’s a good habit to empty and rinse it at least every 8 hours.

Is it okay for beginners to use menstrual cups? Yes! Many cups are designed for beginners with soft rims and easy-grip stems to help with insertion and removal.

