7 best menstrual cup sterilizers to level up your period hygiene

ByTanya Shree
Jun 14, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Take charge of your period hygiene with these top-rated menstrual cup sterilizers. Here are the best picks for you.

Switching to a menstrual cup is a sustainable choice but keeping it clean is just as important as choosing the right one. Proper sterilization isn’t just about hygiene, it is about protecting your intimate health every cycle. Boiling your cup in a pan might work, but let’s be honest, it's messy and inconvenient. This is where a menstrual cup sterilizer comes in. From compact steamers to portable UV devices, these smart gadgets are designed to make your period routine safer, cleaner, and stress-free. In this guide, we have highlighted the best menstrual cup sterilizers to help you simplify hygiene without compromising on care.

Use the best menstrual cup sterilizer to make your period hygiene feel effortless (Adobe Stock)
Use the best menstrual cup sterilizer to make your period hygiene feel effortless (Adobe Stock)

Menstrual cup sterilizer for you

Steeping menstrual cups in boiled water for 5 minutes after washing with soap or water effectively eliminates S. aureus, suggesting a safer, simpler alternative to continuous boiling between periods (International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health). However, to make things simpler for you, we have selected the top-rated menstrual cup sterilizers that you can try:

1.

Sirona Menstrual Cup Sterilizer | Clean your Period Cup Effortlessly | Kills 99% of Germs in 3 Minutes with Steam | BPA Free | Automatic Power-Off | 1 Unit,White
Loading Suggestions...

Sterilize your menstrual cup effortlessly in just 3 minutes with the Sirona Steam Sterilizer. This BPA-free menstrual cup sterilizer uses high-temperature steam to kill 99.9% of germs without the use of detergent or boiling. Simply plug it in, add water, and let it do the work. Its automatic shut-off ensures safety, and its compact design makes it perfect for discreet storage between cycles.

Specifications

Material
Silicone
Special feature
Kills 99% of germs in 3 minutes with steam
Material type free
BPA-free
Click Here to Buy

Sirona Menstrual Cup Sterilizer | Clean your Period Cup Effortlessly | Kills 99% of Germs in 3 Minutes with Steam | BPA Free | Automatic Power-Off | 1 Unit,White

2.

Pee Safe Menstrual Cup Steam Sterilizer | Clean Your Cup With Ease | Kills 99.9% Germs in 3 Minutes with Steam | White, For women, BPA Free & Auto Power Cut-Off
Loading Suggestions...

Skip the stove and clean your cup the smart way with Pee Safe’s Steam Sterilizer. This compact, BPA-free menstrual cup sterilizer kills 99.9% of germs in just 3-5 minutes and auto shuts off when done. Ideal for menstrual cups, discs, or kegel balls, it offers a no-mess, no-fuss solution to period hygiene. Plug it in, add water, and relax, your hygiene is sorted.

Specifications

Material
Silicone
Special feature
BPA-free
Click Here to Buy

Pee Safe Menstrual Cup Steam Sterilizer | Clean Your Cup With Ease | Kills 99.9% Germs in 3 Minutes with Steam | White, For women, BPA Free & Auto Power Cut-Off

3.

YTYOMUR Menstrual Cup Steamer Sterilizer with 2 Reusable Period Cups, Menstrual Cups Cleaner Wash Kit, One Button Control Automatic High Temperature Steam Sterilization for Women Feminine Hygiene Care
Loading Suggestions...

This 2-in-1 steamer and kit from YTYOMUR comes with two reusable medical-grade silicone menstrual cups and an adorable egg-shaped sterilizer. One-button operation, high-temperature steam, and compatibility with most cup brands make it an efficient, travel-friendly cleaner. The steamer doubles as a storage case and offers a quick, 3-minute clean, which makes this menstrual cup sterilizer ideal for women who want an all-in-one hygiene solution on the go.

Specifications

Material
Silicone
Special feature
Durable and medical grade
Click Here to Buy

YTYOMUR Menstrual Cup Steamer Sterilizer with 2 Reusable Period Cups, Menstrual Cups Cleaner Wash Kit, One Button Control Automatic High Temperature Steam Sterilization for Women Feminine Hygiene Care

4.

Pee Safe Menstrual Cups For Women | Medium Size With Menstrual Cup Sterilizer | Clean Your Menstrual Cup Hassle Free In Just 5 Minutes, Kills 99.9% Of Germs
Loading Suggestions...

Get a complete hygiene solution with Pee Safe’s combo of a soft, reusable menstrual cup and a steam sterilizer. The cup offers 12 hours of leak-free comfort, while the menstrual cup sterilizer makes cleaning quick and safe in just 5 minutes. Together, they reduce the risk of rashes and infections, making your period eco-friendly, economical, and worry-free.

Specifications

Material
Silicone
Material type free
Chemical-free
Special feature
Comfortable, safe
Click Here to Buy

Pee Safe Menstrual Cups For Women | Medium Size With Menstrual Cup Sterilizer | Clean Your Menstrual Cup Hassle Free In Just 5 Minutes, Kills 99.9% Of Germs

5.

Azah Menstrual Cup Sterilizer | Portable Sterilizer for Menstrual Cup for Women & Girls | Clean Your Cup With Ease | Kills 99.9% Germs in 3 Minutes with Steam | BPA Free & Auto Power Cut-Off
Loading Suggestions...

Azah’s advanced steam sterilizer ensures 99.9% germ removal in just 3 minutes, increasing your cup’s lifespan while protecting your intimate health. Designed for use at home or while travelling, this menstrual cup sterilizer in India doubles as a discreet storage case. With BPA-free silicone and auto shut-off, it is a safe and eco-conscious way to keep your cup clean.

ALSO READ: 10 top-rated sunscreens for dry skin that protect without causing dryness

Specifications

Material
Silicone
Material type Free
BPA free
Special feature
Auto power cut-off
Click Here to Buy

Azah Menstrual Cup Sterilizer | Portable Sterilizer for Menstrual Cup for Women & Girls | Clean Your Cup With Ease | Kills 99.9% Germs in 3 Minutes with Steam | BPA Free & Auto Power Cut-Off

6.

SAFECUP Menstrual Cup Sterilizer for women, Clean Your Period Cup In a Hygenic Way,Automatic Switch Off,No Risk Of Melting Cup, Plug it in Room or Bathroom, No Kitchen/No Vessels,Pack of 1 piece,Pink
Loading Suggestions...

SAFECUP brings you a no-kitchen-needed sterilizing solution, just plug it into your bedroom or bathroom. It heats to 100°C and steams your cup clean in 5 minutes. Designed with a mesh base so your cup never touches the bottom, and featuring auto shut-off for worry-free use, this menstrual cup sterilizer encourages regular cleaning. Plus, it comes with a 1-year warranty for added confidence.

Specifications

Material
Rubber
Special feature
Automatic switch off
Warranty
One year warranty
Click Here to Buy

SAFECUP Menstrual Cup Sterilizer for women, Clean Your Period Cup In a Hygenic Way,Automatic Switch Off,No Risk Of Melting Cup, Plug it in Room or Bathroom, No Kitchen/No Vessels,Pack of 1 piece,Pink

7.

Pure Ella Menstrual Cup Sterilizer - Microwave Safe, Collapsible and BPA Free Silicone Period Cup Cleaner - Ecofriendly Feminine Hygiene
Loading Suggestions...

Pure Ella’s microwave-safe sterilizer is a collapsible, BPA-free silicone cup designed for effortless cleaning. Just add water and microwave your menstrual cup for 2 minutes. It folds flat for compact storage and comes with a discreet bag, making it ideal for travel. You can also use boiling water directly for steaming if a microwave isn't available.

Specifications

Material
Silicone
Special feature
Foldable space saving design
Click Here to Buy

Pure Ella Menstrual Cup Sterilizer - Microwave Safe, Collapsible and BPA Free Silicone Period Cup Cleaner - Ecofriendly Feminine Hygiene

How to use a menstrual cup sterilizer?

Rinse the cup: Wash your menstrual cup with mild soap and water to remove any residue.

Add water: Pour the recommended amount of clean water (usually 5–10 ml) into the menstrual cup sterilizer.

Place the cup: Insert the cup upside down inside the best menstrual sterilizer in India.

Cover and start: Close the lid, plug in the device and start the sterilization.

Auto shut-off or cool down: Now, wait for the auto shut-off or let it cool after microwaving.

Ready to use: Once cool, your cup is sterilized and ready for use or storage.

How to choose the best menstrual cup sterilizer?

  1. Type of sterilizer: Choose between electric steam menstrual cup sterilizers (plug-in) and microwave-safe sterilizers based on your convenience and lifestyle.
  2. Sterilization time: Look for quick sterilization (2-5 minutes) to save time and encourage regular use.
  3. Portability: If you travel often, opt for compact, lightweight, or collapsible models with a travel pouch.
  4. Material safety: Ensure it is made from BPA-free, medical-grade materials to avoid chemical exposure.
  5. Ease of use: Go for one-button operation or auto shut-off features for hassle-free, safe sterilization.
  6. Compatibility: Check if the menstrual cup sterilizer fits your cup size and shape, or supports other feminine hygiene items too.

Frequently asked questions

  • How often should I sterilize my menstrual cup?

    You should sterilize your menstrual cup before and after every menstrual cycle. Daily rinsing during your period is enough, but deep cleaning ensures hygiene.

  • Can I use a microwave sterilizer if I don’t have an electric one?

    Yes! Microwave sterilizers are a safe and effective alternative. Just add water, place the cup inside, and microwave for 2-3 minutes with the lid loosely closed.

  • Is it safe to sterilize my cup daily?

    Yes, daily sterilization is safe if done properly. Steam sterilizers don’t damage medical-grade silicone and can actually help extend your cup’s hygiene and life.

  • What should I do if my sterilizer doesn’t turn off automatically?

    If there’s no auto shut-off, monitor the process manually. Unplug after 3-5 minutes to prevent overheating. Always check the product manual for exact timing and safety tips.

