Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
New Delhi

Top 10 fiber supplements to support better digestion in July 2025

ByPriya Bhatnagar
Updated on: Jul 17, 2025 03:21 pm IST

Check out the top 10 fiber supplements to relieve constipation, support gut health and manage weight.

Ace Blend FenuLean Fibre Flex | 90 sachets (Complete) | Natural Prebiotic Fibre Supplement | Weight Loss, Constipation & Bloating Relief | Supports Digestive & Gut Health | Natural Fruit Punch Flavour View Details checkDetails

₹4,813

The Good Bug Metabolically Lean: Advance Metabolic System | Weight Loss | 16 b CFUs Probiotics Supplement + L-Carnitine + 7g Prebiotic Fiber | Boosts GLP1, Metabolism & Reduces Cravings Naturally View Details checkDetails

₹3,769

MODERE Fiber Supplement View Details checkDetails

₹2,200

Gutbasket Pure Inulin Prebiotic Fiber Powder (1 kg) - Prebiotic Fiber for Gut Health & Digestive Wellness - Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free - Perfect for Smoothies, Coffee, and Baking View Details checkDetails

₹1,290

Mango Herbs Prebiotic Fibre Pro | 5 Natural Soluble Fibers | Supports Digestive Health & Comfort | Promotes Healthy Digestion & Wellness | Pure Vegetarian | 240gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,357

Maxvida HPHF-High Protein High Fiber Nutritional Supplement for Recovery-Jar (400g,Vanilla Flavour) View Details checkDetails

₹1,147

GUTAVATAR Magic Mix- 90 Tablets, Probiotics for Gut Health, Fiber Supplement, Stomach Cleanser, Gut Health Supplements. Formulated by Payal Kothari, Nutrition Transformation Expert View Details checkDetails

₹999

Ultimate Fiber Probiotic & Prebiotic Supplement | Complete Digestive Support: Constipation, Bloating, Gas & Acidity Relief | Improve Metabolism & Gut Health | Cola Flavour | Powder | 30 Sachets View Details checkDetails

₹1,195

VELBIOM Happy Cultures Daily fiber | Daily Digestive Fiber| Constipation relief | 5 Natural Fiber mix | Gas| Bloating| Weight Management | Control Blood Sugar Levels | Psyllium Husk Replacer & Isabgol Replacer | 100% Natural | Non-habit forming | Unflavored - 15 Sachets (Pack Of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹454

Trunativ Everyday Fiber|Bloating Relief,Gas,Constipation & Acidity Relief |Non-GMO| Control Blood Sugar Levels|Psyllium Husk Replacer & Isabgol Replacer|Gluten Free|Unflavored Powder |200g (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹627

Excess consumption of processed snacks and fast food, which can lead to poor digestion, bloating, constipation, and various gut health issues. They may satisfy your cravings, but also silently lead to digestive issues. Low water intake, irregular eating habits, late-night meals, and lack of fiber-rich foods and vegetables may lead to various health issues, including heart disease. constipation, inflammation, and more. Repeating this practice does not only affect your gut health, but also your energy levels. The gut plays a crucial role in maintaining health by supporting digestion, nutrient absorption, and the immune system. That is where fiber supplements help for easy and efficient digestion by preventing constipation, promoting regular bowel movements, regulating blood sugar, managing weight, and more. In this guide, we help you pick the top-rated fiber supplements for your July 2025 wellness goals.

Take fiber supplements only after consulting your healthcare provider.(Freepik)
Take fiber supplements only after consulting your healthcare provider.

Best fiber supplements: Top 10 picks for you

Fiber supplements come in different forms, from powders to capsules, as they provide various benefits. Consult your healthcare provider before adding the supplement to enhance your overall health.

 

1.

Ace Blend FenuLean Fibre Flex | 90 sachets (Complete) | Natural Prebiotic Fibre Supplement | Weight Loss, Constipation & Bloating Relief | Supports Digestive & Gut Health | Natural Fruit Punch Flavour
FenuLean Fibre Flex is a natural gut health supplement that helps improve digestion, relieve constipation, and reduce bloating without harsh ingredients. It is ideal for those faxing indigestion and irregularity. The constipation relief supplement regulates bowel movements without causing discomfort. This fiber can be perfect for those on intermittent fasting or calorie-conscious individuals. It provides a blend of soluble and insoluble fiber, made from fenugreek seeds. This helps to improve digestion, improve blood sugar, and increase nutrient absorption.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Relief from constipation

affiliate-tick

Supports a healthy gut

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

The taste receives mixed feedback

Ace Blend FenuLean Fibre Flex | 90 sachets (Complete) | Natural Prebiotic Fibre Supplement | Weight Loss, Constipation & Bloating Relief | Supports Digestive & Gut Health | Natural Fruit Punch Flavour

Customer’s reactions: Customers found the nutritional supplement to be of good quality. The taste receives mixed feedback, while some find it horrible.

2.

The Good Bug Metabolically Lean: Advance Metabolic System | Weight Loss | 16 b CFUs Probiotics Supplement + L-Carnitine + 7g Prebiotic Fiber | Boosts GLP1, Metabolism & Reduces Cravings Naturally
Metabolically Lean Advanced Metabolic System is a clinically tested blend of probiotics, prebiotic fiber, L-Carnitine, and Chromium Picolinate, designed to support weight loss, boost metabolism, and improve gut health. Ideal for those who struggle with digestive issues, irregular eating habits, and maintaining a balanced life. Just mix 1 sachet of probiotics and 1 scoop of fiber in 200 ml of water daily in the morning or evening and stay consistent for best results.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Clinically tested formula

affiliate-tick

Boosts metabolism

affiliate-tick

Supports weight loss

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not suit everyone's taste & texture

The Good Bug Metabolically Lean: Advance Metabolic System | Weight Loss | 16 b CFUs Probiotics Supplement + L-Carnitine + 7g Prebiotic Fiber | Boosts GLP1, Metabolism & Reduces Cravings Naturally

Customer’s reactions: Users found the probiotic powder useful and appreciated its powerful blend of L-Carnitine and prebiotics. Some are also noting slight improvements in energy levels and digestion. While some find it expensive.

 

3.

MODERE Fiber Supplement
MODERE Fiber is a gentle, high-quality fiber supplement that supports healthy digestion and regularity. It is made up of a unique blend of psyllium husk, apple pectin, and inulin, which combines both soluble and insoluble fibers for balanced gut support. Easy to mix into water or juice, it's perfect for adults and kids over 12, and fits vegetarian and gluten-free diets.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Gentle on digestion

affiliate-tick

Easy to use

affiliate-tick

Balanced fiber blend

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Possible initial gas or bloating

affiliate-cross

Needs consistent use

MODERE Fiber Supplement

Customer’s reactions: Customers experienced that the product is easy to mix with water and supports healthy digestion.

 

4.

Gutbasket Pure Inulin Prebiotic Fiber Powder (1 kg) - Prebiotic Fiber for Gut Health & Digestive Wellness - Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free - Perfect for Smoothies, Coffee, and Baking
This fibre supplement helps in supporting your gut health naturally and digestion. It feeds good gut bacteria, promotes a healthy microbiome, and helps maintain regular digestion. Easily dissolves in water, coffee, or smoothies without changing the taste or texture. It is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and comes in a BPA-free jar to ensure freshness and quality.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Support gut health

affiliate-tick

Clean and safe

affiliate-tick

Promotes digestive health

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May cause initial bloating

Gutbasket Pure Inulin Prebiotic Fiber Powder (1 kg) - Prebiotic Fiber for Gut Health & Digestive Wellness - Vegan, Non-GMO, Gluten-Free - Perfect for Smoothies, Coffee, and Baking

Customer’s reactions:Customers found the product of good quality and value for money. While some complain about the packaging.

5.

Mango Herbs Prebiotic Fibre Pro | 5 Natural Soluble Fibers | Supports Digestive Health & Comfort | Promotes Healthy Digestion & Wellness | Pure Vegetarian | 240gm
Mango Herbs Prebiotic Fibre Pro is a natural blend of five soluble types of fibers that nourish gut bacteria and support digestive comfort. It promotes a balanced gut microbiome, boosts metabolism, and enhances overall well-being, including immune and skin health. Made without any added sugar or artificial fillers, this vegetarian-friendly supplement is easy to mix into smoothies, juices, or your favorite drinks for a daily digestive and wellness boost.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

5-in-1 fiber blend

affiliate-tick

Boosts gut health

affiliate-tick

Supports immunity and skin health

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mild initial discomfort

Mango Herbs Prebiotic Fibre Pro | 5 Natural Soluble Fibers | Supports Digestive Health & Comfort | Promotes Healthy Digestion & Wellness | Pure Vegetarian | 240gm

Customer’s reactions: Users found it best for gut supplements.

 

6.

Maxvida HPHF-High Protein High Fiber Nutritional Supplement for Recovery-Jar (400g,Vanilla Flavour)
This nutrient-rich formula combines plant protein to maintain lean muscle and support immunity, a fiber blend that promotes healthy digestion, and omega-3s to aid recovery and reduce inflammation. It is packed with nutrients like iron, vitamins A, B6, B12, and folic acid, plus antioxidants such as vitamin C, E, and selenium, which help protect cells and boost overall immune health.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Supports lean muscle & immunity

affiliate-tick

Omega-3 benefits

affiliate-tick

Promotes healthy digestion

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Mixed reviews on taste

Maxvida HPHF-High Protein High Fiber Nutritional Supplement for Recovery-Jar (400g,Vanilla Flavour)

Customer’s reactions: Customers found the good quality product, value for money, and helpful for recovery. While some complain about the bad taste and smell.

 

7.

GUTAVATAR Magic Mix- 90 Tablets, Probiotics for Gut Health, Fiber Supplement, Stomach Cleanser, Gut Health Supplements. Formulated by Payal Kothari, Nutrition Transformation Expert
GUTAVATAR Prebiotic Colon Reboot Mix is a gentle yet effective formula that supports a healthy, balanced microbiome and promotes regular digestion. This 90-tablet blend helps cleanse your colon naturally, flush out toxins, and improve bowel regularity without harsh side effects. It also supports immune health and weight management.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Promotes healthy digestion

affiliate-tick

Boosts immunity and weight management

affiliate-tick

Natural colon cleanse

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Tablet format may not suit all

GUTAVATAR Magic Mix- 90 Tablets, Probiotics for Gut Health, Fiber Supplement, Stomach Cleanser, Gut Health Supplements. Formulated by Payal Kothari, Nutrition Transformation Expert

Customer’s reactions:Users found this product helpful for weight management and immunity.

8.

Ultimate Fiber Probiotic & Prebiotic Supplement | Complete Digestive Support: Constipation, Bloating, Gas & Acidity Relief | Improve Metabolism & Gut Health | Cola Flavour | Powder | 30 Sachets
Ultimate Fiber is a probiotic and prebiotic blend designed to restore gut balance, reduce bloating, inflammation, and constipation, and support regular digestion. With 2 billion CFU of Lactiplantibacillus plantarum and natural ingredients like triphala and psyllium husk, it promotes immunity and boosts nutrient absorption. Enjoy its refreshing sugar-free cola flavor in convenient daily sachets. US-FDA approved and certified for quality, it supports not just digestion but overall wellness, including mood and metabolism. Mix one sachet with 150 to 200 ml of water for a tasty, precise dose.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Probiotic + prebiotic combination

affiliate-tick

Natural ingredient

affiliate-tick

Reduces bloating and inflammation

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not an instant fix

Ultimate Fiber Probiotic & Prebiotic Supplement | Complete Digestive Support: Constipation, Bloating, Gas & Acidity Relief | Improve Metabolism & Gut Health | Cola Flavour | Powder | 30 Sachets

Customer’s reactions:Users found this product useful to support regular digestion and constipation.

9.

VELBIOM Happy Cultures Daily fiber | Daily Digestive Fiber| Constipation relief | 5 Natural Fiber mix | Gas| Bloating| Weight Management | Control Blood Sugar Levels | Psyllium Husk Replacer & Isabgol Replacer | 100% Natural | Non-habit forming | Unflavored - 15 Sachets (Pack Of 1)
This protein powder combines five natural fibers, including Inulin, FOS, and Oat fiber, with Indian-specific probiotic strains to support a clean, healthy gut and better weight management. Just one convenient stick a day helps meet your daily fiber needs while promoting digestion and gut health. Made with safe, non-GMO, gluten-free ingredients and no added sugars. It is ideal for adults looking for a natural, effective way to improve bowel regularity.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Five fiber blend for gut health

affiliate-tick

Improve bowel regularity

affiliate-tick

Meets daily fiber needs

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Not suitable for kids

VELBIOM Happy Cultures Daily fiber | Daily Digestive Fiber| Constipation relief | 5 Natural Fiber mix | Gas| Bloating| Weight Management | Control Blood Sugar Levels | Psyllium Husk Replacer & Isabgol Replacer | 100% Natural | Non-habit forming | Unflavored - 15 Sachets (Pack Of 1)

Customer’s reactions:Customers found this product effective. gentle and convenient. While some complain about the taste.

10.

Trunativ Everyday Fiber|Bloating Relief,Gas,Constipation & Acidity Relief |Non-GMO| Control Blood Sugar Levels|Psyllium Husk Replacer & Isabgol Replacer|Gluten Free|Unflavored Powder |200g (Pack of 2)
Everyday Fiber is a 100% natural, plant-based prebiotic powder made from non-GMO maize dextrin that supports digestive balance and gut health without psyllium. It is clinically formulated to promote good bacteria growth, aid digestion, improve nutrient absorption, and help regulate cholesterol and blood sugar levels for steady energy. This is a convenient and easy-to-prepare formula designed to promote regular digestive wellness, balance, and regularity.

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

100% natural and plant-based

affiliate-tick

Helps manage cholesterol and blood sugar levels

affiliate-tick

Prevents bloating

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

It may not suit everyone’s gut initially

Trunativ Everyday Fiber|Bloating Relief,Gas,Constipation & Acidity Relief |Non-GMO| Control Blood Sugar Levels|Psyllium Husk Replacer & Isabgol Replacer|Gluten Free|Unflavored Powder |200g (Pack of 2)

Customer’s reactions:Customers found this product good for digestion and worth for money. While some complain that they cannot meet their daily fiber needs, which promotes bowel movements.

How to choose the best fibre supplement?

1. Always look for a mix of soluble and insoluble fibres to support digestion and regularity.

2. Choose ingredients that suit your needs, such as gentle fibre for sensitive stomachs, and appetite-controlling fibre for weight management.

3. Avoid taking added sugars, artificial colors, and preservatives; rather, prefer natural and plant-based ingredients.

4. Check for quality certifications like USFDA or FSSAI to ensure safety and effectiveness.

5. Pick a convenient form (powder, capsule, or sachet) with clear dosage instructions.

Product Name

Key Features

Health Benefits

Made From

Ace Blend FenuLean Fibre FlexNatural fruit punch flavor; Soluble & insoluble fiber; Supports fasting & weight lossConstipation relief, improved digestion, gut health, better nutrient absorptionFenugreek seeds
The Good Bug Metabolically Lean16b CFU probiotics + L-Carnitine + Chromium + 7g prebiotic fiber; Clinically testedWeight loss, boosts metabolism, reduces cravings, gut healthL-Carnitine, Chromium Picolinate, Prebiotic fiber
MODERE Fiber SupplementPsyllium husk + apple pectin + inulin; Vegetarian & gluten-freeHealthy digestion, regularity, gut supportPsyllium husk, apple pectin, inulin
Gutbasket Pure InulinPure inulin; Easily dissolves; Vegan, gluten-free, non-GMOFeeds gut bacteria, digestion, microbiome supportInulin (plant-based)
Mango Herbs Prebiotic Fibre Pro5 natural soluble fibers; No sugar or fillers; VegetarianDigestive comfort, metabolism, immune & skin healthBlend of 5 soluble plant-based fibers
Maxvida HPHF Nutritional SupplementHigh protein + high fiber + omega-3 + multivitamins; Vanilla flavorLean muscle support, digestion, recovery, immunityPlant protein, fiber, omega-3s, vitamins, antioxidants
GUTAVATAR Magic Mix (Tablets)Tablet form; Natural colon cleanser; Developed by a nutrition expertBowel regularity, detox, weight & immunity supportFiber + probiotic blend (exact ingredients not specified)
Ultimate Fiber Probiotic & PrebioticProbiotic (2b CFU) + prebiotic + triphala + psyllium husk; Cola flavorConstipation & bloating relief, gut balance, mood & metabolismLactiplantibacillus plantarum, triphala, psyllium husk
VELBIOM Happy Cultures Daily Fiber5 fiber blend; Indian-specific probiotics; Non-GMO, gluten-freeGut health, bowel regularity, blood sugar controlInulin, FOS, oat fiber, other natural fibers
Trunativ Everyday Fiber100% natural, unflavored; Prebiotic, plant-based; No psylliumBloating & acidity relief, supports blood sugar & cholesterolMaize dextrin

Related FAQ’s:Fibre supplements

  • How much fibre should I take daily?

    If you are an adult, you need 25-30 grams of fibre daily. Fibre supplements usually provide 5-10 grams per serving.

  • How do I take fibre supplements?

    Usually by mixing powder in water, juice, or smoothies, or by swallowing capsules. You can also drink plenty of water for the best results.

  • Why should I take a fibre supplement?

    Fiber supplements help improve digestion, prevent constipation, and support overall gut health when you don’t get enough fiber from food.

  • Can fibre supplements cause side effects?

    Some people may experience gas, bloating, or cramps when starting fibre supplements. It is best to start with a small dose and increase gradually.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

