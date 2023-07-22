7 personal items you should never share with anyone for your health's sake

It's raining infections this monsoon as cases of gastrointestinal diseases, cough and cold, skin allergies, eye allergies are on the rise. With high humidity and water logging, the risk of bacterial and viral diseases increase manifold during this time of the year. Certain infections can spread by way of sneezing or coughing, and many infections can also be transmitted while using personal hygiene items of others. Experts advise not to share your bathroom essentials or personal items with even family members to prevent getting infections like E.coli, salmonella, shigella bacteria, or viruses like norovirus, rotavirus and staph, not even soaps. As per a study, about 62 percent of bar soaps were found to be contaminated. (Also read: Preventing Monsoon hair fall: 7 amazing foods to protect your tresses this monsoon)

Experts advise not to share your bathroom essentials or personal items with even family members to prevent getting infections during monsoon.(Freepik)

Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics in an interview with HT Digital shares a list of personal items you should not share with anyone for a healthy and disease-free life.

PERSONAL ITEMS YOU SHOULDN'T SHARE WITH OTHERS

Handkerchiefs: Do not share your handkerchiefs with others. Did you know? These handkerchiefs can set the stage for bacteria. It is a good idea to avoid doing so. Towels: If you share your towel with anyone then you are doing it all wrong. It is a known fact that when one uses the towel it becomes damp, and warm as they are hung in the dark rooms. So, when it is used by someone else, it can cause infections. Soap: You will be shocked to know that bacteria present on the skin tend to transfer onto the soap. Avoid using soaps kept in public places or used by others. Also, stay away from bath sponges or loofahs used by others. These items remain damp, and germs grow within their fibres. Toothbrush: So, used toothbrush carries bacteria, including E.coli and staph. Those using each other’s toothbrushes have greater chances of infections leading to problems such as tooth decay. Moreover, germs present on the bristles can cause throat infections. Comb: If you are having a host of hair problems such as dandruff, hair fall, or lice then be careful while sharing the comb with others or using someone else’s comb. Doing so can invite scalp infections and scabies. Flip-flops: Used in the bathroom it can also be a route of spreading infections. If the footwear remains damp and is used by others, then it's possible to contract fungal infections like athlete’s foot and warts by sharing them. Lip balm: Bacteria can transfer to lip and mouth membranes, and oral herpes can be contracted by sharing lip balm with others.

