Monsoon spur in Himachal Pradesh today as weather dept give ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rain

Monsoon is yet again set to gain momentum in Himachal Pradesh as the weather department, India Meteorological Department (IMD), has given a three-day ‘yellow’ alert for heavy rain over most parts of the state. The Meteorological department had sounded a yellow alert for several districts in Himachal Pradesh((Aqil Khan/HT))

According to the MeT, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Mandi, Solan, Sirmaur and Bilaspur districts are going to received isolated spells of ‘very heavy’ rain today. Whereas, Una, Lahaul and Spiti, Hamirpur and Kinnaur districts will have ‘heavy’ rain.

Traffic snarls, rivers overflow as rainfall recorded yesterday

Light to heavy rainfall lashed parts of the hill state on Friday. According to the data, Palampur recorded the highest rainfall at 147 mm, followed by Dharamshala at 50 mm, Manali at 34 mm and Dalhousie at 27 mm.

As a result, flash floods and landslides have been reported from several places. Rivers in the state started to flow above the danger mark. Visuals of Jalal river passing though Sirmaur district show the aftermath of heavy rainfall.

Similarly, the Bharmour-Pathankot highway near Panjpula has been closed due to a landslide, leading to a number of vehicles lining up and waiting for the road to clear.

Flash floods have also been reported in some places including Mandi district due to yesterday's rainfall.

Destruction since the onset of monsoon

At least 138 people have died in Himachal Pradesh in rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon on June 24, according to the state's emergency response centre.

Over 500 houses have been damaged with 5,030 partially damaged including 234 shops and 1,500 cowsheds. The state has suffered a loss of ₹4,986 crore.

