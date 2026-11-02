8 neurologist-approved habits to prevent a stroke: Move every day and watch your blood pressure like it's your job

When we talk about life-altering medical events, heart attacks usually hog the spotlight. But there’s another stealthy killer lurking in the shadows, quietly reshaping lives in seconds: stroke. Also read | Neurologist debunks myths about morning headaches, from painless strokes to mini-strokes: Warning signs to never ignore and when to seek help

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In India alone, stroke accounts for nearly 30 percent of overall morbidity, with cases doubling over the past decade, Dr Darshan Doshi, consultant neurologist at PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, Mumbai. It’s a sobering statistic, but there’s a silver lining — stroke is largely preventable.

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"With stroke contributing to around 30 percent of the overall morbidity in India and cases having doubled in the past decade, the proverb 'prevention is better than cure' is more relevant today," he explained, adding, "With simple lifestyle changes, medication adherence, and regular doctor checkups, you can significantly reduce the risk of stroke and secure a healthier future."

Beyond the standard 'eat clean and hit the gym' advice, Dr Doshi outlined eight crucial, expert-backed strategies to safeguard your brain.

1. Monitor your blood pressure

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{{^usCountry}} High blood pressure is the undisputed primary villain behind stroke risk – because hypertension rarely displays symptoms, millions walk around completely unaware of the pressure building in their arteries. Dr Doshi's fix: "Reducing salt intake in diet and regular doctor visits can ensure that blood pressure is in control." Also read | Struggling with high BP? Doctor recommends this easy 3-3-3 formula that makes blood pressure management simpler 2. Tame the twin threats: diabetes and cholesterol {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} High blood pressure is the undisputed primary villain behind stroke risk – because hypertension rarely displays symptoms, millions walk around completely unaware of the pressure building in their arteries. Dr Doshi's fix: "Reducing salt intake in diet and regular doctor visits can ensure that blood pressure is in control." Also read | Struggling with high BP? Doctor recommends this easy 3-3-3 formula that makes blood pressure management simpler 2. Tame the twin threats: diabetes and cholesterol {{/usCountry}}

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Excess glucose damages blood vessels over time, while high cholesterol creates fatty deposits inside artery walls. Together, they create a perfect storm for blockages. Dr Doshi's fix: "Manage diabetes effectively and keep cholesterol in check through medications, diet, and exercise."

3. Don't ignore a fluttering heart

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Atrial fibrillation (AFib) — an irregular heart rhythm — can quietly turn your heart's upper chambers into a breeding ground for blood clots. Dr Doshi's fix: "Atrial fibrillation is a form of irregular heartbeat that causes clots to form in the heart. Those clots can then travel to the brain and cause a stroke. One may need to take blood thinners to reduce the risk of stroke."

4. Move daily: even in micro-doses

You don't need to live at the gym to reap protective benefits. Consistency beats intensity every single time. Dr Doshi's fix: “Aim for 30 mins of moderate-intensity exercise for at least five days of the week. If one does not have 30 consecutive minutes to exercise, break it up into two 15-minute sessions during the day.”

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Cessation of smoking and tobacco consumption is associated with reduction in stroke risk.

5. Rethink your nightcap

While social drinking is common, your vascular system doesn't differentiate between craft beer and top-shelf wine — excess alcohol spikes blood pressure and elevates stroke risk. Dr Doshi's fix: "Alcohol in any amount is not good. Do not consume alcohol or, if at all, do it in moderation."

6. Break up with tobacco for good

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Smoking speeds up clot formation and stiffens your arteries, making it one of the most direct pathways to a cerebrovascular event. Dr Doshi's fix: "Tobacco promotes buildup of debris in the blood vessels and formation of clots. Cessation of smoking and tobacco consumption is very strongly associated with reduction in stroke risk."

7. Fuel your body with intent

Nutritional choices directly dictate vascular elasticity and overall blood health. Dr Doshi's fix: "Reduce salt intake, avoid high-cholesterol foods, and prioritise fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy."

8. Drop the extra weight: even a little helps

Carrying excess weight places systemic stress on every organ system, triggering a domino effect of metabolic disorders. Dr Doshi's fix: "Obesity increases the chances of metabolic syndrome—i.e., diabetes mellitus, increased cholesterol levels, and hypertension. Even little weight loss has a great impact on reducing stroke risk."

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Protecting your brain isn't about an overhaul overnight; it’s about micro-decisions repeated daily. Keep tabs on your numbers, listen to your heart, and treat your circulatory system with the respect it deserves.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.