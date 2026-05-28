What is atrial fibrillation? Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares why it's dangerous and how to treat it

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, is breaking down the basics of atrial fibrillation, explaining why it can be dangerous and why it should not be ignored. In an Instagram video shared on May 28, the heart surgeon highlights, “Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common abnormal heart rhythms and there are three treatments you need to know about.”

Heart disorders can show up in many ways, but one of the most common is an irregular heart rhythm known as atrial fibrillation , or AFib. In this condition, the heart beats fast and inconsistently, which can raise the risk of serious complications if left untreated. The good news is that there are several treatment options available to help manage the condition and restore the heart to a more normal rhythm.

What is atrial fibrillation? According to Dr London, atrial fibrillation is one of the most common abnormal heart rhythms. He explains that under normal conditions, the heart beats in a steady, coordinated rhythm. But in AFib, the upper chambers of the heart – called the atria – begin firing chaotically, causing the heartbeat to become fast and irregular. This disrupted signalling then affects the lower chambers as well, throwing off the rhythm of the entire heart. Describing how it feels, the heart surgeon says the heart can beat like “a bag of worms” – erratic, disorganised, and out of sync.

Dr London notes, “Normally the heart beats in a very regular coordinated manner with the top chambers beating first and then sending a signal to the bottom chambers to beat next. What happens in atrial fibrillation is the top chambers become very discoordinated. It almost looks like a bag of worms and consequently the bottom chambers beat irregularly.”

Why is AFib dangerous? Dr London highlights that atrial fibrillation is dangerous for two main reasons. First, when the upper chambers of the heart beat irregularly, they do not pump blood as efficiently, which can cause blood to pool. Over time, this pooling can lead to clot formation and increase the risk of stroke. Second, when the heart continues to beat irregularly for a prolonged period, it can weaken the heart muscle and eventually lead to heart failure.

The heart surgeon explains, “Why is it dangerous? Two reasons. First, blood can pool and form clots – and that clot can travel to the brain and cause a stroke. Second, a heart racing out of rhythm over time can weaken and lead to heart failure. So AFib is a serious condition.”

How is AFib treated? Dr London outlines three medical procedures commonly used to treat irregular heart rhythms caused by atrial fibrillation.

Medical therapy The first line of treatment is medication aimed at managing the heart rhythm and reducing the risk of stroke. Some medications are used to control the heart’s rate or rhythm, while blood thinners are prescribed to help prevent clot formation and lower stroke risk. This is often where treatment begins.

Dr London explains, “The first is medications and it addresses these two areas. One is to control your heart rate and to try to convert you to a normal rhythm. The second is a blood thinner to help decrease your stroke risk and this is typically where we start.”

Cardioversion The second line of treatment is cardioversion. This is a quick, controlled procedure in which a small electric shock is delivered while you are sedated to help reset the heart’s normal rhythm. According to the heart surgeon, the procedure only takes a few minutes.

He highlights, “Two – cardioversion. A quick, controlled procedure where we deliver a small electrical shock to reset the heart back into a normal rhythm. You’re sedated, and it takes just minutes.”

Ablation The final procedure is ablation, which Dr London highlights as the best long-term treatment option. It is a catheter-based procedure that targets and neutralises the areas of the heart responsible for triggering the abnormal rhythm.

He explains, “And finally is ablation which is a catheter-based procedure where we target and neutralise the small areas of heart tissue triggering the abnormal signals. For many patients, this offers the best shot at staying in rhythm long-term.”

The heart surgeon concludes, “In the end the treatment depends on you, your symptoms, your heart, and your overall health. So if you've been diagnosed with AFib, discuss with your cardiologist the best path for you.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.