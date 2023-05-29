9 effective tips to sleep well during your periods

One of the many discomforts that a woman may face during her monthly cycle is lack of quality sleep and this can happen due to a variety of reasons. While menstrual cramps and bloating are the known culprits that could disrupt one's sleep during periods, hormonal fluctuations in oestrogen and progesterone levels can lead to difficulty in falling asleep, staying asleep, or experiencing disrupted sleep. Many women are also conscious about leakage while they are asleep and this could also affect their sleep. (Also read: Simple daily things to do to get better and deeper sleep)

Engaging in relaxation practices before sleep can be highly beneficial(Unsplash)

"Getting a restful night's sleep is crucial for women, particularly during their menstrual cycle when they commonly face discomfort and hormonal fluctuations. To optimize sleep quality during this time, one should follow certain measures to ensure they are well rested. Remember that everyone's menstrual experience is unique, so it's vital to listen to your body and adapt these tips to suit your individual needs. If sleep difficulties persist during your menstrual cycle, it's advisable to seek personalized guidance from a healthcare professional," says Dr M. Rajini, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

1. Prioritize a consistent sleep schedule

Maintaining a regular sleep routine aids in regulating your body's internal clock. Aim to go to bed and wake up at the same time each day, even on weekends, to enhance the overall quality of your sleep.

2. Optimize your sleep environment

Create a comfortable and conducive sleep environment. Ensure your bedroom is cool, quiet, and dark by using curtains, earplugs, or white noise machines to block out external disruptions. Investing in a supportive mattress, pillows, and cosy bedding can also contribute to better sleep.

3. Harness the power of heat therapy

Alleviate menstrual cramps and relax tense muscles by utilising heat therapy. Apply a heating pad or take a warm bath before bedtime to help soothe discomfort and promote relaxation, which can lead to improved sleep.

4. Embrace relaxation techniques

Engaging in relaxation practices before sleep can be highly beneficial. Explore deep breathing exercises, progressive muscle relaxation, or meditation to reduce stress, ease physical discomfort, and mentally prepare yourself for sleep.

5. Hydration is the key

Stay adequately hydrated throughout the day, including before bedtime. Hydration can alleviate bloating and minimise discomfort during your period, potentially enhancing the quality of your sleep.

6. Opt for comfortable sleepwear

Choose loose-fitting, breathable sleepwear made from natural fabrics like cotton. This enables better temperature regulation and overall comfort during the night.

Dr Ritu Sethi, Director, the Aura Speciality Clinic, Gurgaon and Senior Consultant- Cloud Nine Hospital, Gurgaon adds more tips to the list.

7. Choose the right bedding

During your period, your body temperature may fluctuate, leading to hot flashes or night sweats. Opt for breathable, moisture-wicking bedding materials, such as cotton or bamboo, to help regulate your body temperature and enhance comfort.

8. Manage pain and discomfort

Menstrual cramps and discomfort can interfere with sleep. Over-the-counter pain relievers, such as ibuprofen, can help alleviate period-related pain before bed. If you find it difficult to sleep due to cramps, try using a heating pad or taking a warm shower to relax your muscles and ease the pain.

9. Use the right menstrual products

Finding the right menstrual product for your needs can significantly impact your sleep quality. Whether you prefer pads, tampons, menstrual cups, or period underwear, choose products that provide reliable protection and keep you comfortable throughout the night. Consider using overnight pads or longer tampons designed for extended wear to prevent leaks and ensure uninterrupted sleep.