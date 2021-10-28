A page from Hina Khan’s gym diaries is all about fitness and fashion

Hina Khan starts early when it comes to working out. The snippets of her gym diaries often make their way on her Instagram profile in the form of pictures and videos. The actor never misses her workout routines and it shows on her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Hina shared multiple snippets of herself, from working out to showing off her post-workout glow under the sun. In multiple Instagram stories, Hina shared glimpses of how her day at the gym looks like and they are making us drool, all the while motivating us to hit the gym ourselves.

In one of the videos, Hina can be seen working out in beast mode at the gym. On a treadmill, Hina can be seen walking and concentrating on her workouts. In the later part of the video, she posed for the cameras by smiling at it, all the while continuing her fitness routine.

ALSO READ: In white and ochre, Hina Khan is having a ‘thoughtful Tuesday’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another video, Hina can be seen tying her hair, on her way out of the gym. Dressed in a tie and dye cropped top and a pair of navy blue gym trousers, Hina looked chic and gym-ready. She accessorised her look for the day with classic white sneakers and even posed for a picture under the sun. Take a look:

Hina Khan's Instagram story. (Instagram/@realhinakhan)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hina Khan’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her gym routines. Every other day, sneak peeks of the kind of hard work that the actor puts in for her fitness, make their way on her Instagram stories. The actor also manages to set style statements regarding gym fashion with her every day gym attires.

Coming back to her workout routine, the walking exercise on treadmill, as performed by Hina, comes with multiple health benefits. Walking on the treadmill regularly helps in maintaining strong bones and muscular level. It also helps in controlling the blood pressure of the body. If incorporated in the daily fitness routine, it helps in the reduction of back pain as well.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON