A plant-based diet to reverse type-2 Diabetes: Expert shares tips

Diabetes is a long-lasting chronic health condition which affects the way the body processes the food into energy. It is one of the most common illnesses faced by people globally. Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Gagan Dhawan, Founder and CEO, The New Me – a series of books and kits that urge people to have a healthier lifestyle, said, " India is home to 77 million diabetics, the second-highest globally, with China topping the list. Diabetes is prevalent in the form of type-1 and type-2, wherein type-2 is more common. About 90% of people suffer from type-2, wherein the body becomes insulin resistant, and in type-1, the pancreas is attacked by our immune system not to produce enough insulin. Even though there is no cure for diabetes, many studies promise that it can reverse type-2 diabetes using the body’s natural healing abilities. It is now a proven fact that a diet based on whole plant foods reduces insulin resistance and improves glycemic levels."

Through a plant-based nutrition approach, the symptoms of type-2 Diabetes can be reversed – here are a few tips and tricks that should be followed:

Green leafy vegetables: Veggies help in holding the sugar and stopping it from entering the body's bloodstream – this further helps in controlling the blood sugar level. Eating vegetables in their raw form – in the form of salad – provides the body with antioxidants and helps in controlling the sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.

Dairy items: Dairy items are a rich source of artery-clogging saturated fats and cholesterol. Studies have shown that they contribute to the risk of developing Diabetes – hence, it is best to cut down the dairy intake.

Vitamin D: Vitamin D rich foods like mushrooms, tofu and soy milk help in preventing sugar-level spikes in the bloodstream. It also improves body's sensitivity to insulin.

Tea, coffee: "As the sudden surge in blood sugar levels is dangerous, drinks with high sugar content must be avoided. You should also avoid drinking tea, coffee, colas, or alcohol as they all raise blood sugar levels. Instead, you can have food rich in natural sugars like sugarcane, raisins and fruits,” said Gagan Dhawan.

Exercise: Regular exercise helps in toning the muscles and avoiding excessive stress. Exercises such as swimming, cycling, or brisk walking also help in bringing down blood sugar levels.

