IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / A world of worry: Inside the industry anxiety boom
(HT Illustration: jayachandran)
(HT Illustration: jayachandran)
health

A world of worry: Inside the industry anxiety boom

Apps, games, stickers and web series are rushing to help you relax. But can you buy your way out of the sense of dread?
READ FULL STORY
By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:06 PM IST

Weighted blankets, anti-anxiety patches, virtual yoga guides — even an animated Netflix show created in conjunction with a meditation app — the anxiety economy has boomed in the pandemic.

Meditation apps such as Headspace and Calm, Let’s Meditate and Simple Habit are finding more takers for their videos, podcasts and guided sessions that promise to help soothe anxiety and improve sleep and productivity; an American company has launched a range of stickers that promise to lessen anxiety, improve sleep and boost mood through “frequencies believed to have harmonising effects”; and Netflix released Headspace Guide to Meditation on January 1.

The stickers cost about 400 each. Most of the apps work on the freemium model where initial sessions are free but you have to pay as much as 10,000 annually for extended use and premium features.

A big draw for those signing up has been the idea that wellness aids can ease some of the sense of dread over the general state of things, the sudden changes in the pandemic year and the looming uncertainty of what comes next — and replace it, in some measure, with a bit of happiness and calm.

“The show attracted me because of the happy animation in the trailer,” says financial consultant Kanyaka Bhattacharya, 36, referring to Headspace Guide... “I always thought of myself as too restless to meditate, but I finished Season 1 and it has helped me identify some of my negative emotions and made me think about achieving some calm in my very busy and chaotic life.”

That sense of calm or contentment is the new high many are chasing. “There are some broad issues many people are facing in the pandemic, even more so than before — they can’t sleep, they are feeling anxious, distressed or sad. The apps are specifically marketed to cover these lighter, day-to-day issues,” says Vandana Choudhary, a clinical psychologist at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The products and platforms that have emerged or come into focus in the lockdown have led people to think about their mental health, Choudhary adds. Greater awareness has meant more people seeking solutions. “As a result, there has been a normalisation of distress and this, according to me, is a greater good. People are realising that they are not alone in their suffering.”

Question everything you come across online though, Choudhary says. In the anxiety-alleviation business, there is no predetermined standard of service, no quality control. There’s just a buffet of often-confusing options. “Medical authorities should have a checklist before letting apps or products float into the market. There should, for instance, be a certified psychologist consulting on every app and clear norms for the clinical testing of new products,” Choudhary says.

The anxiety industry also has an amplifier effect to watch out for. It can lead to the over-labelling and mislabelling of emotions, with the result that every sadness becomes depression, every worry becomes anxiety. “When someone seeks help based on this kind of inaccurate self-labelling, it goes wrong from the very start. People should realise that worry is normal and that it’s okay to be sad sometimes,” Choudhary says.

There is also the danger that people with a clinical condition will be misled into thinking they can treat it with a patch or an app.

“Communication is very important. Distress should always be communicated to a professional,” says Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, a clinical psychologist at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru. “But what happens when people are already using a product or an app? It means they have developed a habitual pattern of using a product to relieve distress. They may not be as open to other alternatives. The habitual pattern will slow down recovery.”

In an important aside, the doctors point out that stress relief need not be bought. Rather than the aromatic oils and meditation headbands, create space for relaxation and leisure activities, spend time in the outdoors, talk to family, friends or peers. Free yourself from the screens, make time for self-care, and see if that doesn’t do the trick.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
health

In fitness and in health: Tech offers a doomsday alternative

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:10 PM IST
To what extent can the digital world make up for the real, when it comes to fitness, and what are the downsides? Take a look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19, and many public health officials have recommended some women in high-risk professions take coronavirus vaccines even without proof they are safe for them.(Reuters)
Pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19, and many public health officials have recommended some women in high-risk professions take coronavirus vaccines even without proof they are safe for them.(Reuters)
health

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women

Reuters, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have started an international study with 4,000 volunteers to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccine in healthy pregnant women, the companies said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The work is set to be published in the journal 'Nature Metabolism'.(Unsplash)
The work is set to be published in the journal 'Nature Metabolism'.(Unsplash)
health

Gut microbiome implicated in healthy aging, longevity

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:16 PM IST
A team of researchers and their collaborators have identified distinct signatures in the gut microbiome that are associated with either healthy or unhealthy aging trajectories, which in turn predict survival in a population of older individuals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT Illustration: jayachandran)
(HT Illustration: jayachandran)
health

A world of worry: Inside the industry anxiety boom

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Apps, games, stickers and web series are rushing to help you relax. But can you buy your way out of the sense of dread?
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I sniffed at lemons and perfumes around the house; both had lost their fragrance. It was strange and scary,” Jakhar says.
“I sniffed at lemons and perfumes around the house; both had lost their fragrance. It was strange and scary,” Jakhar says.
health

No flavours, odours, fragrances: What it’s like to live in a world without smell

By Cherylann Mollan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Divya Jakhar developed anosmia as one of the symptoms, and effects, of Covid-19. Meal times lost all meaning, and she felt disconnected from her body. Here’s her account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar (Instagram)
Neha Kakkar (Instagram)
health

Neha Kakkar opens up about her anxiety, body image issues

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Neha Kakkar recently opened up about her anxiety and body image issues that she faced even though everything else was going great in her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Menopause is associated with several physiological changes, including loss of skeletal muscle mass. However, the mechanisms underlying muscle wasting are not clear.(Pixabay)
Menopause is associated with several physiological changes, including loss of skeletal muscle mass. However, the mechanisms underlying muscle wasting are not clear.(Pixabay)
health

Potential mechanism underlying loss of muscle mass during menopause: Study

ANI, Helsinki [finland]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:16 AM IST
A new study conducted in collaboration between the universities of Minnesota and Jyvaskyla revealed that estrogen deficiency alters the microRNA signalling in skeletal muscle, which may activate signalling cascades leading to loss of muscle mass.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shanaya Kapoor shares belly dancing video(Instagram/ shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor shares belly dancing video(Instagram/ shanayakapoor02)
health

Shanaya Kapoor belly dancing to Shakira's Hips Don't Lie is a great core workout

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:52 AM IST
  • Belly dancing is a major part of Shanaya Kapoor's exercise routine and it seems like she really enjoys it as well. Belly dancing is a great core workout among other things and that is why it should be a part of your routine too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sheba Medical Center's findings compare with overall efficacy of around 95% in a two dose regimen 21 days apart for the shot developed with Germany's BioNTech.(Pixabay)
The Sheba Medical Center's findings compare with overall efficacy of around 95% in a two dose regimen 21 days apart for the shot developed with Germany's BioNTech.(Pixabay)
health

Israeli study finds Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first shot

Reuters, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:34 AM IST
The first dose of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine is 85% effective, a study of healthcare workers at an Israeli hospital has found, potentially fuelling a debate over the recommended two-dose schedule as governments try to stretch out supplies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study reveals boys who play video games have lower depression risk(Unsplash)
Study reveals boys who play video games have lower depression risk(Unsplash)
health

Boys who play video games regularly are at lower risk of depression, says study

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:17 AM IST
According to the findings of a new study, 11-year-old boys who play video games are at a lower risk of developing depressive symptoms. The study also found that girls who spend a lot of time on social media might develop more depressive symptoms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings provide more insight into how long immunity lasts after infection, and also suggest that herd immunity may start to kick in earlier than widely believed. (Instagram)
The findings provide more insight into how long immunity lasts after infection, and also suggest that herd immunity may start to kick in earlier than widely believed. (Instagram)
health

Study at Ischgl ski resort finds lasting coronavirus immunity

Reuters, Vienna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:27 PM IST
A study of residents in the ski resort of Ischgl, the site of Austria's worst coronavirus outbreak, found that at least eight months after contracting the virus the vast majority of people remained immune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Johnson is due to set out a roadmap out of the lockdown, which began on January 5, on Monday, and has said that it will be a cautious and prudent approach.(Unsplash)
Johnson is due to set out a roadmap out of the lockdown, which began on January 5, on Monday, and has said that it will be a cautious and prudent approach.(Unsplash)
health

English lockdown reducing Covid-19 infections but prevalence still high: Study

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:05 PM IST
England's third national Covid-19 lockdown is helping to reduce infections, a study found on Thursday, but the prevalence of cases remains high as Prime Minister Boris Johnson eyes a cautious route to re-opening the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease.(Unsplash)
Researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease.(Unsplash)
health

Too much consumption of coffee can cause cardiovascular issues

ANI, Adelaide [australia]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:12 PM IST
While many people are addicted to coffee and can't let go of the adrenaline rush it gives to the sip their favourite version- long black, espresso, or latte, a new study has revealed that too much of coffee could be detrimental for your heart health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. (Unsplash)
The study was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. (Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on factors linked with elevated risk of bone fractures

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:56 PM IST
A new study has identified various factors that may indicate whether a person faces a higher likelihood of experiencing a bone fracture over the next two decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
health

Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • Mission Majnu star Sidharth Malhotra encourages fitness enthusiasts to opt for additional ways to get healthy from knee raises to jumping over and under the drills, core building exercises and even Yoga asanas at Lucknow grounds | Check video and benefits of these workouts inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP