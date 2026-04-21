Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets honest about gym struggles: '1 week since I started working out again...'

Fitness content on social media is often a polished reel of effortless gains and high-octane energy. However, Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, pulled back the curtain on the mental friction that often accompanies a return to the gym. Also read | Chennai fitness trainer with 18 years of experience shares 2 reasons why people struggle to achieve their fitness goals Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares her struggle returning to the gym, highlighting the mental challenges of establishing a fitness routine. (Instagram/ Ira Khan)

In a candid Instagram post on April 19, she documented her first week back into a fitness routine, admitting that the process hasn't reached the 'fun' stage yet. Her transparency serves as a reminder for anyone struggling to lace up their sneakers: even for those with resources, the hardest lift is often the mental one.

The negotiation phase Ira’s post detailed the internal bargaining many familiar with fitness struggles will recognise. After successfully resisting the urge to 'ditch' on Thursday, she admitted to skipping Friday despite having no excuse. Her solution? A self-imposed ultimatum.

"I told myself that I wasn’t allowed to go to work on Saturday until I finished my workout," she shared in her caption, adding, "Even if it meant being late for my meeting... it took talking to four people to get me to do my Saturday workout."

Inside Ira Khan's workout The video showed Ira moving through a versatile, high-intensity bodyweight routine that balances strength and mobility, from push-ups and squats, classic compound movements for total body strength, to suspension rows utilising TRX-style straps to target the back and core. Ira's workout also included dynamic movements that improve coordination and cardiovascular endurance, like bear crawls and kick-outs, as well as advanced bodyweight work focusing on shoulder stability and balance, like handstand drills.

Ira's post addressed the period between starting a habit and actually enjoying it. Most fitness journeys fail in the first 21 days because beginners expect an immediate 'endorphin high' that often doesn't arrive until the body adapts to the physical stress. She highlighted that discipline isn't about wanting to do the work, it’s about creating a system where you have to do it — even if it means 'making someone wait 10 minutes for a meeting'. Also read | 'Yes, I’m fat': Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan makes raw, fearless confession on body image struggles