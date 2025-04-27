Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan says she felt 'useless' for not earning at 27: 'Main kuch nahi kar rahi hoon'

She has not followed in her father's footsteps into Bollywood but Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, is trying to chart her path in the world of theatre and philanthropy. However, in a recent interview, Ira admitted that she felt guilty about not contributing financially despite being in her late 20s. Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta.

Ira Khan opens up on frustrations

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 28-year-old spoke about the time when she felt guilt and frustration over not earning a couple of years ago. "Main 26-27 saal ki hoon, mere maa baap ne mere upar bahut paise kharch kiye hain, aur main duniya mein bekar insaan hoon, main kuch nahi kar rahi hoon. (My parents have spent a lot of money on me, I am 26–27 years old, and I feel like a useless person in this world. I am not doing anything.)" Aamir interjected that Ira meant she was 'not earning money or doing something worthy' before she started Agatsu Foundation, a mental health support NGO.

Aamir Khan's advice to Ira

But even as Ira expressed her dissatisfaction with the way her life had gone, Aamir said that for him, this was never a factor. He said he was happy Ira was helping people. "Aap paise kama rahe ho ya nahi, wo mere liye important nahi hai. Aap kaam accha kar rahe ho, ye mere liye important hai." (You are helping so many people, and that means a lot to me. Whether you are earning money or not is not important; the good work you are doing is)," the actor said, adding, "Money is actually a promissory note that everyone decides to agree to — or else it's just a piece of paper."

About Ira and Aamir Khan

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife, Reena Dutta. Her younger brother, Junaid Khan, is an actor who made his film debut in 2024. Ira tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir Khan will be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par next. The film is a spiritual sequel to his 2008 hit, Taare Zameen Par. So far, neither the cast, nor the release date of the film has been announced.