Acidity and bloating keep coming back? Surgeon shares good gut health habits and 6 signs to see a doctor

Gut health frequently finds mention in health and wellness advice, thanks to the gut's connections with the brain and immune system, among its other roles. In everyday life, however, many people only pay attention to it when they experience acidity or digestive issues, such as bloating. They may blame a late dinner, a takeaway meal, or a stressful day at work, then turn to home remedies or self-medication for relief. But if the symptoms keep returning, it is high time to look beyond the temporary measures.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Rajeev Reddy, consultant in gastrointestinal and minimally invasive surgery at Arete Hospitals, weighed in on the essentials of gut health, sharing why it should be a priority for your overall wellbeing.

Why is gut health important for good health?

Your gut plays a wide-ranging role in your health, extending far beyond digestion. Caring for it therefore means looking beyond your food choices.

The surgeon explained, “The gut does much more than digest food. It is closely connected with the immune system and is home to trillions of microorganisms that play a role in digestion and metabolism. The balance of these microorganisms can be influenced by what is eaten, physical activity, sleep, stress, and repeated use of certain medicines, particularly antibiotics.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} From supporting immunity and metabolism to its connection with stress through the gut-brain relationship, your gut plays a role in several aspects of your overall wellbeing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From supporting immunity and metabolism to its connection with stress through the gut-brain relationship, your gut plays a role in several aspects of your overall wellbeing. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Occasional gas, bloating or acidity is common and does not necessarily indicate poor gut health. The problem arises when these symptoms become frequent or start affecting everyday life.

ALSO READ: Can you eat the same breakfast every day? Gastroenterologist says it may ‘change’ your gut health

What to eat for good gut health?

What you eat helps shape your gut health. The surgeon urged people to focus on healthy dietary habits to support digestion and regular bowel movements.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Reddy cautioned that a diet dominated by packaged foods, refined carbohydrates and added sugars, with very little fibre, does not adequately support healthy bowel function. He recommended including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, nuts and seeds. These foods provide fibre, which supports regular bowel movements and serves as a food source for beneficial gut bacteria, making it an integral part of a gut-friendly diet.

Eating habits also mean meal timings, so both what you put on your plate and when you eat matter. The surgeon highlighted a pattern to avoid: “Skipping meals through the day and eating a very heavy meal late at night can aggravate acidity and reflux in some people.” Instead, he recommended eating regular meals and drinking enough water.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Eat a balanced diet.

Is self-medication safe?

When digestive problems such as bloating, acidity, or abdominal pain arise, people may try to manage them at home, sometimes turning to self-medication without understanding the potential consequences. The surgeon cautioned against repeatedly taking medicines for acidity or using antibiotics without clear medical guidance or a prescription. He also warned that antibiotics can alter the normal gut microbiome. Antibiotics are essential when needed, but should be used carefully.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

How does stress affect your gut?

Eating habits are one part of digestive health. Stress and poor sleep are also responsible. Attributing stress to one of the causes of bowel movements, the surgeon mentioned the gut-brain link, “The gut and brain communicate continuously, which is why stress can worsen symptoms such as abdominal discomfort, loose stools, or constipation. Poor sleep can have a similar effect.”

Does gut require detox drinks?

You may come across detox drinks that claim to improve gut health, but the surgeon flagged these, saying that you do not require expensive supplements, detox diets, or restrictive food plans. Instead, he recommended focusing on sustainable habits: eating enough fibre, staying active, sleeping well, managing stress, and using medicines responsibly.

When to see a doctor?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Persistent symptoms should not be called ‘sensitive gut’ and instead prompt medical evaluation should be done. The surgeon listed these signs:

Recurrent abdominal pain Blood in the stool Unexplained weight loss Persistent vomiting Difficulty swallowing A lasting change in bowel habits

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.