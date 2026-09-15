Persistent bloating is not always about what you ate: What could be causing it and when to seek help
If your stomach feels bloated all the time, here’s when it may be time to look beyond your everyday diet.
Bloating is normal, but if your stomach feels tight and swollen almost every day, and it's not about what you ate last night, your hormones might be behind it more than your diet is. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tamanna Singh, certified menopause coach and co- founder of Menoveda, revealed the reasons behind persistent bloating.
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Hormonal imbalances
According to Tamanna, estrogen and progesterone both affect how your body holds on to water and how your gut moves food along. When estrogen is high relative to progesterone, a common pattern during perimenopause, your body tends to retain more water and salt. That bloated, puffy feeling isn't just discomfort. It's often a hormonal imbalance showing up physically, and it can appear even on days when you've eaten carefully.
Slow digestion
Slower digestion is another factor. “As hormone levels shift, gut motility can slow down, meaning food sits longer than it used to, leading to gas, heaviness, and that "I look pregnant by evening" feeling so many women describe to me,” Tamanna explained. This slowdown can also affect how efficiently your body absorbs nutrients, which is worth knowing if you've been feeling low on energy alongside the bloating.
Stress
Stress plays a significant role too. Tamanna highlighted that high cortisol affects digestion directly, slowing it down and increasing water retention, which is why bloating often gets dramatically worse during stressful weeks, even if your diet and routine haven't changed at all.
What can help?
Here’s what you can do to avoid bloating:
● Eat slowly and avoid very large meals late at night
● Reduce excess salt and processed food, which worsen water retention
● Add gentle movement after meals; even a short ten-minute walk helps digestion move along
● Track your bloating alongside your cycle or stress levels to spot patterns. Occasional bloating is completely normal.
But if it's persistent, painful, or paired with other symptoms like irregular periods, fatigue, or skin changes, it's worth getting checked properly rather than just accepting it as "how your body is now."
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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