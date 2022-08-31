Add these natural ingredients in diet, skip these for better taste and better health

Healthy eating does not require you to give up on taste and it all comes down to choosing the correct vegetables and proteins that provide us with enough nourishment for a healthy body and mind without sacrificing flavour. Here are a few simple ways to incorporate them into a daily meal that is both pleasant and nutritious.

1. Include protein

Fish is one of the best sources of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which lowers the risk of heart disease. Salmon, tuna steaks, mackerel, herring, trout, anchovies and sardines have the greatest omega-3 concentration among fish. Choose some leafy greens to add to make it healthier and richer. Leafy greens are an excellent source of calcium, vitamin C, vitamin A and several phytochemicals. They also increase the diet's fibre intake.

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Abhishek Sharma, Founder of HealthVeda, highlighted, “Food items such as tofu, soy milk and sprouts contain all 9 essential amino acids. Incorporating them into your diet can aid people who want to easily lose weight without sacrificing flavour.”

2. Add greens

Chinese cabbage, kale, arugula, spinach, green beans, broccoli, brussels sprouts and asparagus are all nutrient-rich foods. Try pouring olive oil, adding a spicy sauce or topping your salad greens with nut pieces, chickpeas or parmesan to enhance flavour. Non-vegetarians may sauté the vegetables and the protein in a little olive oil or toss them into salads. Greens can also be included in stews and soups. If you are vegetarian or don't want to have your protein with it, try grilling, roasting, or pan-frying the green vegetables with chilli flakes, garlic, shallots, mushrooms, or onion in place of boiling or steaming them. You can also choose to add some nuts, including pecans, hazelnuts, walnuts, and almonds, as they are a good source of plant protein. Additionally, they have monounsaturated fats, which may help lower the risk of heart disease.

According to Kamayani Naresh, health expert and Founder of Zyropathy, “One of the best sources of minerals and vitamins is the easily available green veggies. They also have a sufficient amount of fibre content, which keeps you full for a long time and prevents you from consuming large amounts of calories. It is the reason why they are recommended to those trying to lose weight.”

3. Importance of Vitamin C

Brighter, deeper-coloured veggies not only have higher amounts of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants but can also change the taste of meals. Use fresh or dried tomatoes, glazed carrots, beetroot or sweet, colourful peppers to add colour. Vitamin C and lycopene are known to lower the incidence of prostate cancer. Tomatoes can be used in a salad or as a tomato sauce on pasta. They can also be included in chilli, stews, and soups. When tomatoes are prepared and heated in a healthy fat like olive oil, lycopene becomes more readily available for your body to use.

Kamayani Naresh revealed, “Tomato is one of the highly used ingredients in every Indian kitchen. It is considered as the simplest sources of vitamins C and A. It not only protects us from illnesses but also enhances our eye vision. Additionally, potassium in it supports healthy heart function. In addition to this, tomatoes are a favourite among many celebrities since they promote glowing skin.”

4. Skip sugar

Vegetables that are naturally sweet, such as carrots, beets, sweet potatoes, yams, onions, bell peppers and squash, add sweetness to your meals and lessen your desire for extra sugar. You can also add them to soups, stews, or pasta sauces.

Abhishek Sharma shared, “We all savour the occasional sugary treat but they are known to be linked to negative medical effects. Increased inclusion into your diet may lead to high blood pressure, weight gain and diabetes which all increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.”

Keep in mind that you do not completely need to stop eating your favourite foods. Try coming up with fresh ideas for making healthy meals. For instance, you may make recipes lower in fat by switching the cooking method from deep frying to grilling, stir-frying, baking, boiling or microwaving. Rather than completely giving up food or meals, reduce their size. These few simple food options are ways that will help you achieve a healthy and fitter you.