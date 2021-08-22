Aerial yoga: Rakul Preet Singh inspires fitness freaks to nail ‘Sunday stretch'

Move over nailing complex Yoga positions on the floor and let Bollywood diva Rakul Preet Singh lure you to seek peace and relaxation as well as work on a strengthening your core with aerial Yoga exercise. “Bend it like Rakul” is our new fitness mantra and yours will be too if you watch her defy gravity to nail a “Sunday stretch” or an inverted exercise pose during her robust aerial Yoga session ahead of the new work week.

Taking to her social media handle, Rakul shared a glimpse of her workout routine at Anshuka Yoga studio. The picture featured her hanging upside down from a hammock during her aerial Yoga session with utmost ease.

Donning a pastel blue sleeveless crop top, teamed with a pair of similar coloured tights, Rakul pulled back her tresses into a top knot to keep them off her face during the rigorous exercise session. Balancing the hammock on her hips and tangling her legs on either side of its straps, Rakul hung face down and stretched out to hold the hands of one of the trainers at the gym while keeping her eyes closed in meditation.

Benefits:

Aerial yoga inversions require a stable core to aid in changing positions while suspended mid air and controlling the balance helps burn calories. Apart from strengthening the core, it also strengthens and lengthens the spine, increases flexibility of the body, increases the neuroplasticity of the brain, helps lengthen the ligaments, offers relief from hip pain and eases tensions in the back.

Flipping upside down offers more than just peace and relaxation. From temporarily improving blood circulation in the body to giving a person more energy and focus in the long term, aerial yoga inversions are full of benefits.

The inverted pose is especially helpful for those who spend too much time at office desk and it gives the practitioner’s hips a deep stretch along with helping to re-align the spine. Instead of leaving the hands outstretched like Rakul, one can also try to fold them in anjali mudra behind their back and enjoy the health benefits of a deep and satisfying stretch of the chest and shoulders.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter