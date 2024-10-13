AFRID: Know causes and common symptoms of a new eating disorder that makes you afraid of food

Do you get scared of the repercussions of consuming food? Well, this is a new eating disorder and it can restrict your food intake. Avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) is a recently-recognised eating disorder and it is not associated with the intention of losing weight or having a specific body image. Instead, this disorder is related to the anxiety or the fear associated with consuming food – such as choking on food. AFRID may also be referred to as selective eating disorder(Unsplash)

In an article, Dr. Faith Coleman, Graduate of the University of New Mexico School of Medicine, explained that AFRID may also be referred to as selective eating disorder – it can involve a certain behavioural pattern of refraining from consuming food items that have undesirable colour, taste or odour. This makes the person with this eating disorder only consume selective food items.

ALSO READ: Limited positive childhood may lead to high binge-eating risk in college: Study

AFRID vs. picky eating

AFRID is different from picky eating. In picky eating, children often grow out of it. However, AFRID is different and can affect the general nutrient intake of a person, further leading to life-threatening complications. AFRID should be treated as soon as possible, because people do not grow out of it, unlike picky eating.

Causes of AFRID

AFRID is a recently-recognised disorder with studies ongoing on the possible causes. However, researchers suspect the role of anxiety and fear in triggering AFRID. Social, environmental and cultural influences can also trigger AFRID. Genetic influence is possible as well.

ALSO READ: Is diabetes related to eating disorders? Expert shares insights

Who can get AFRID?

AFRID is mostly common during childhood – however, it can happen at any age. People who have had traumatic experiences involving food, such as force-feeding or food insecurity, are more at risk of getting AFRID. People with a family history of eating disorders or developmental conditions such as ADHD or depression are also at risk of getting AFRID.

Common symptoms of AFRID

Abdominal pain, including cramping, upset stomach, or constipation are some of the most common symptoms of AFRID. People with AFRID also demonstrate significant weight loss.

ALSO READ: How increased stress could result in eating disorders? Expert shares insights

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.