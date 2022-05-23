Age reversal workout: Exercise, Homeopathy, diet tips to say ‘bye bye’ to ageing

Most of us are often seeking aesthetic solutions that address premature ageing and delay the onset of wrinkles since with pollution, stress, contaminated and unhealthy diets/food and blue light from our screens, we are aging faster than ever before. Did you know that exercise is an anti-aging elixir? For those who want to get younger and youthful, we got a few fitness experts on board to spill some exercise, Homeopathy and diet tips to say “bye bye” to ageing.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ashish Contractor, Director: Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, shared, “Functional capacity of the average sedentary person declines by 30% between the ages of 30 and 70. Half of this decrease is due to actual aging, while the other half is usually due to sedentary living and can be altered with exercise. Research has shown that regular exercise and especially strength training can slow down the aging-related decline in muscle mass and functional capacity. You could call exercise an anti-aging elixir.”

According to Dr Archana Kabra, Psychiatrist Homeopath, Counsellor and Hypnotherapist, Homeopathy aims at balancing the imbalances produced in nature. She said, “Chemical imbalances at cellular level, tissue level, organ level and individual level aid the process of aging. Also, use of harmful chemicals in the form of skin applications or internally has an adverse effect on every single cell of the body. Mental well-being, as we all know, plays an important role in our overall physical well-being too. Homeopathy works towards improving our inner vitality, immunity, cellular health, physical and mental well-being and thus helps aid age reversal. There are various specific remedies like biochemic calcarea fluorica, calcarea phosphoricum for maintaining health of bones, natrum muriaticum for tissue health, Berberis aquifolium for collagen strengthening and a plethora of medicines to aid age reversal.”

Dr Mickey Mehta, Celebrity Holistic Healer and Lifestyle Coach, revealed that to not let age catch up or to counter ageing, we need to understand the 8 limbs of Yoga. He shared, “They are - yama (abstinences), niyama (observances), asana (yoga postures), pranayama (breath control), pratyahara (withdrawal of senses), dharna (concentration), dhyaana (meditation) and samadhi (absorption). All these 8 limbs put together, put us back on the track of cellular regeneration and avoid the degeneration and decay process thus, avoiding death by disease. Progressive optimal movement with synchronized breath is the way to general fitness, immunity and age reversal.”

He advised making up your mind and body for everyday challenges to become more athletic, more coordinated and to improve strength, stamina and coordination. He suggested, “Let's consciously change our choices towards calibrated, challenging ourselves every day, breathing regulated every day, eating clean green every day, resting well, meditating, praying every day, being optimistic about life and being in absolute cheer, full of enthusiasm of life everyday etc. We can reverse our aging by stalling the disease, stalling the decay and healing the ailments by behaviour of choices and our choices must be conscious regulated breath and plant-based diet.”

He added, “Observe silence and quietude to reorient. Bring your life back into order from dis-order, ease from dis-ease and comfort from dis-comfort. Sunrise, meditation, night starlit, sky meditation, stimulating of the senses through smelling flowers and fruits, visuals of environments with deep colours, sounds of chirping of the birds, ocean waves and experiencing the divine taste of exotic fruits like pomegranate, dates, litchis and other exotic fruits and lastly tactile sensitivity by partner massages and acupressure.”

Dr Mickey Mehta also recommended anti-aging workouts on land and in the swimming pool or sea, emotional catharsis with crying, screaming, followed by laughter, dancing and singing, work on heightening of senses through natural elements and then progressing into the science of prayer and meditation to charge up the etheric body to accomplish the mechanics of manifestation.

