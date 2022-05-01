Alaya F effortlessly transitions from Yoga headstand to Chakrasana, Kubbra Sait hails ‘lordess’

One sneak-peek into her morning workout and we are convinced that Bollywood actor Alaya F is too flexible and without a bone in her body as she effortlessly transitions from Yoga headstand to Chakrasana and makes Jawaani Jaaneman co-star Kubbra Sait hail her as a “lordess”. Serving the perfect fitness motivation to make us hit the gym this weekend, Alaya made workouts look all fun and games as she burnt calories from Sirsasana to wheel pose with trendy songs in the backdrop.

Taking to her social media handle, Alaya shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of her robust exercise session. The video featured the diva donning a strappy pastel blue crop top, teamed with a pair of black, pink and blue colour-blocked shorts with hair pulled up into a messy bun to ace the athleisure look.

Crawling down on a Yoga mat before a studio mirror, Alaya balanced her body weight on her crown as she lifted her legs up in the air before slowly bringing them down in the opposite direction to make a wheel pose with her body. She shared in the caption, “Trying to use trending audios but still keep my content true to me lol Yoga Saturdays with @pujiwoo (sic).”

Quick to respond, Kubbra gushed, “LORDESS ALAYA! (sic).” All hearts, Alaya replied with a “thank you!! (sic)” and the camaraderie is enough to make us drag out our girl gang for a group workout session this evening.

Kubbra Sait's comment on Alaya F's Instagram video (Instagram/alayaf)

Benefits:

Yoga headstand is also called Salamba Shirshasana or just Shirshasana which is good for stimulating and providing refreshed blood to various endocrine glands for improving the body’s overall functionality. It also strengthens one’s core along with increasing upper body strength and stamina.

Chakrasana gives great flexibility to the spine. Perform this only when your stomach and bowels are empty.

It not only strengthens the buttocks, abdomen, vertebral column, human back, wrist, leg and arm but also sharpens the eyesight and reduces the stress and tension in the body. This exercise is especially beneficial for asthma patients since it expands the chest and the lungs get more oxygen.

Precaution:

Headstand is not advised during menstruation or in cases of high blood pressure, hiatal hernia, heart palpitations or glaucoma. Though nicknamed “king” of all the asanas, Yoga headstand is most often reported as the cause of an injury hence, should be practised after gaining much balance.

