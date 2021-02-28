Alia Bhatt's new hardcore workout video will leave you breathless, we bet

Alia Bhatt has had a massive body transformation. The actor started eating clean and working out rigorously to achieve her goal physique and became an inspiration for many in the process. The Student Of The Year actor often shares recipes of her healthy desserts and snippets from her fitness sessions and urges fans to get fit.

Alia's trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi, who has been working with the actor for over two years recently gave a sneak peek from one of Alia's hardcore fitness sessions and believe us when we say this, we are breathless just by looking at the clips. Sohrab also penned a long caption talking about Alia's hard work and her never dying will. He even wrote about the extra hard work that Alia has put in her training while she was preparing for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The clip that we are talking about shows the actor wearing a razorback top which she teamed with a pair of black Yoga pants and matching sneakers and doing a tough routine that includes squats, mountain climbers, push-ups and kettlebell exercises among many others. He shared the endearing clip with the caption, "We’ve been training together for over two years now and you know how much I respect what you do and the person that you are. You’ll always have a cheerleader in me. (sic)."

He added, "During this period, I’ve seen you train through night shifts and all day schedules, as well, but I know how hard you’ve worked this past year on Gangubai Kathiawadi. I’ve seen you walking into training sessions limping and sleep deprived but I’ve never seen you take a backward step and for that you will always have my respect. Having watched the trailer - all I can say to you A is you STAR. I’m sure all the hard work will pay off cause it always does at the end of the day! (sic)."

It also read, "Kicked some ass this morning as well with all the RFT work (even @da_rulk would be proud). Always stay the same @aliaabhatt and I’ve always got your back you champ! Keep shining! All the best with the movie! (sic)."

