Alia Bhatt or Mrunal Thakur: Who wore the ₹5k midi summer dress better?
- Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur were recently snapped wearing the same dress. The green coloured midi dress is a great pick for summer season. Who do you think wore it better?
Quite a few stars have been snapped wearing the same outfits and the latest Bollywood divas to join this group are Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur. The two were seen wearing the exact same dress. And to be honest, we don't blame them. The dress looks extremely comfy and is perfect for the summer season.
The dress that we are talking about was first seen on Alia Bhatt. While attending the annual Christmas bash at the Kapoor family house with her boyfriend Ranbir, the Dear Zindagi actor chose to wear the midi dress. The green cotton dress had a fitted bodice flaunting her curves along with a deep V-neck continuing into centre front buttons. The dress also had puffy short sleeves with elasticated ends and a smocked waistband at the back to give it more structure.
Alia had teamed the dress with a Mrs Claus hat to imbibe the Christmas spirit and a pair of transparent PVC heels. The 27-year-old accessorised her outfit with a pair of vintage sunnies and looked gorgeous in the dress. Mrunal, on the other hand, wore the comfy dress recently for a flight.
Her airport look featured the sage green dress and maintaining the comfy vibe throughout, she teamed it with a pair of white and grey sneakers and a black leather backpack. The Super 30 actor accessorised the ensemble with a pair of hoop earrings and a floral print face mask.
The stunning dress that is in question here is by from the shelves of the brand Summer Somewhere and if you also want to add this dress to your collection of summer attires, you will have to spend ₹5,590. Yes, you read that right.
According to us, both the actors looked stunning in the midi dress as they added a personal touch to it. What do you think?
