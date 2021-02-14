Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Brahmastra has been all over the news lately, and according to recent reports the lead actors along with the remaining crew will be wrapping up the final schedule of the movie this month. Possibly to discuss these developments, a masked Alia and Ranbir were spotted heading into the old Dharma Productions office in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, and the couple looked as stylish as ever. Ranbir was seen wearing casual attire than included a black hoodie, green coloured cargo pants, a camo mask, white sneakers and a cap. However it was Alia's chic, casual outfit that has us wanting to spend all our money. A masked Alia looked crisp and tidy in the co-ordinated sweat shirt and baggy sweats brightly-coloured combo, her hair neatly tied back, a black mask with an A covering her face. Alia wore heels and a sling bag with her pink and orange tie-dyed co-ord set from the brand Summer Somewhere. The crew necked top called the Belle Sweatshirt Pink comes with full sleeves and ribbed detailing, and is priced at ₹1,990. Alia opted for matching flared pants with her look, however they aren't currently available on the brand's website.

Alia Bhatt(Varinder Chawla)

Alia and Ranbir, who have been dating for a while with even marriage rumours making the rounds, said hello to paparazzi while maintaining social distancing and headed into the building. Alia and Ranbir will be seen for the first time together on the big screen in Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. Produced by Karan Johar, the film was announced as a trilogy and has faced several roadblocks since. However, according to reports the cast and crew will get together for the final leg of the film from February 18.