Priyanka Chopra, pet Diana get fashion advice from viral sensation Tika the Iggy
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a total fashionista, and The Sky Is Pink actor is keeping quite busy with the promotions of her memoir Unfinished, which marks her debut as an author. The book gives several insights into PeeCee's life, including anecdotes from movie shoots, her battle with depression when her father passed away and even her botched nose job that landed her the harsh title, 'Plastic Chopra'. On account of the coronavirus pandemic, most of the promotions for Unfinished have been via virtual calls and events, but Priyanka being the forever fashionista has been her most glamourous self, even if it's in the priciest pajamas, even for these virtual meets. We all know the viral TikTok dog, Tika the Iggy who flaunted her wardrobe to the words "Loved it, couldn't wear it," complaining about how she had all these wonderful outfits that never saw the light of day because of the coronavirus pandemic, and we can all agree that Tika is undoubtedly the most stylish dog. And this most stylish dog has collaborated with India's most stylish human, Priyanka Chopra to help organise her wardrobe along with the desi girls pet pooch, Diana. In the video posted on Priyanka Chopra's Instagram, Priyanka is seen getting on a video call with Tika and asking for fashion advice, followed by a montage of Priyanka and Diana flaunting some of their most fashionable outfits.
Priyanka captioned the video, "All hands (and paws) on deck for my virtual press tour. Special thanks to @luxurylaw for taking my Zoom events to another level and @tikatheiggy for keeping @diariesofdiana humble!" Comedian Lorena Pages is the voice behind the original audio that voiced Tika in the "Loved it, couldn't wear it" video, the "Things I don't like about quarantine' video as well as the one posted by Priyanka on her timeline. The first outfit worn by Priyanka was by St John Knits, a zebra print dress which she paired with Jennifer Chamandi heels and earrings by Jennifer Fisher Jewelry. The Quantico stars second outfit was a black tulle midi skirt with a fitted top by Christian Siriano, which she paired with a necklace by Bvlgari, shoes once again by Jennifer Chamandi and Diana's dog collar was also by Bvlgari. The third outfit that the Baywatch star wore was a jacket and skirt by Isabel Marant and the final outfit was by Halpern Studio.
