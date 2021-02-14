IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Never really examined, dealt with my grief: Priyanka on coping with dad's death
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
relationships

Never really examined, dealt with my grief: Priyanka on coping with dad's death

In her recently released memoir, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed she fell into depression following her father's death.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:54 PM IST

In her recently released memoir, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed she fell into depression following her father's death, a period that lasted for around five years till she made a conscious decision to move from "a world of gray back into a world of vibrant color".

The 38-year-old actor's father, Dr Ashok Chopra, a physician in the Indian Army, died on June 10, 2013, after a long battle with cancer at the age of 62.

Chopra Jonas says she used work as therapy, putting her grief and "a piece of my soul" into the sports drama "Mary Kom", which released in 2014. She was set to start shooting for the film, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, days after her father's passing.

"Five days after Dad died, the day following my father's chautha, 'Mary Kom' was scheduled to begin shooting, and although the film's producer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, offered to postpone the start date, the sense of duty and discipline I'd inherited from my father and his twenty-seven years in the military wouldn't allow me to accept his offer...

"As always, work was my therapy. I put all of my grief and a piece of my soul into that character and that film. It’s what drove me and it’s what allowed me to continue functioning," the actor writes in "Unfinished", published by Penguin Random House India.

Chopra Jonas also acknowledges her "Krrish" co-star Hrithik Roshan, who in 2005-06 "used his connections at Air India" to arrange for her father's immediate flight to London from where he was transferred onto a flight to New York for further treatment at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

After her father's death, she says she didn't want to feel her overpowering grief, so "I walled myself off emotionally".

This, Chopra Jonas adds, had been her method for coping with pain ever since her boarding school days. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, also a former physician in the Indian Army, advocated the actor talk to a counselor.

Although she tried a few therapists, she says, she never found one who was right for her. The family, she says, tried to make sense of the grief on a trip to Turks and Caicos in December 2013.

"Beyond those few conversations with my family, though, I never really examined or dealt with my grief. Instead, I tried to power through. I was doing my best to be resilient, but the fact is that I was burying my grief rather than coming to terms with it."

Almost three years later, she moved to New York to shoot the second season of the ABC series "Quantico", her first Hollywood project.

"I imagined I might leave behind the sadness I was still feeling when I left Canada. Instead, I fell into a depression. While I thought I had powered through my grief, I was still carrying it with me, apparently keeping up my end of the deal to hold it close wherever I went," Chopra Jonas writes.

After months of cancelling dinner plans with friends and living in a cocoon, she spent New Year's Eve of 2017 at best friend's place.

"I didn't know exactly how to move from a world of gray back into a world of vibrant color, but one day I figured out one simple thing I could do: I could stop hiding and reengage with life."

The actor also addresses her relationship with social media, saying she has "started picking my battles".

Looking back on the 2017 dress controversy in Berlin when she was trolled online for being 'inappropriately dressed' when she met PM Narendra Modi, who was then on a four-nation trip to Germany, Spain, Russia and France, she says she had "presented myself respectfully".

"Because I was promoting 'Baywatch' that day, I was in a dress, not a sari. It was knee-length, high-necked, and long-sleeved. When we posted the photos to social media, there was a furor around the fact that I was meeting with the prime minister with my legs exposed... It was one of the first times I became global news, and I swear that was not the way I wanted to make global news. I was angry and confused.

"My response to the anger was to take a picture of my mom and me out at dinner that night in our short skirts and with our legs crossed, and to post it online with the caption 'It runs in the family'."

Cancel culture and social media shaming have in many ways stopped her from having the meaningful conversations with followers, says Chopra Jonas.

"I've come to see that there are times when you should speak up, and times when it's better not to. So I've started picking my battles."

She also discusses rumours about her much publicised plastic surgery in 2001, which she says she underwent to treat a polyp in her nasal cavity after having trouble breathing.

"While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone."

The experience was a public affair and soon she was being called 'Plastic Chopra'.

"Following the polypectomy I had several corrective surgeries, and over time, my nose normalized. While it took a few years of seeing a stranger gazing back at me every time I looked in the mirror, I've gotten accustomed to this face."

She also writes she was dropped from two big movies -- her "very first acting jobs" -- after the producers heard rumours she looked different post-surgery.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan hopped on to her Instagram and shared two posts featuring her forever Valentine, Saif Ali Khan.(Instagram)
Kareena Kapoor Khan hopped on to her Instagram and shared two posts featuring her forever Valentine, Saif Ali Khan.(Instagram)
relationships

Kareena, Anushka, Varun: Here's how Bollywood is celebrating Valentine's Day

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The day of love is here and couples can't resist themselves to spread the whiff of love in the air. On this occasion, B-town celebrities have taken to their social media handles to extend warm wishes to their partners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas(Instagram)
relationships

Never really examined, dealt with my grief: Priyanka on coping with dad's death

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:54 PM IST
In her recently released memoir, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed she fell into depression following her father's death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

92% Indian singles looking for love in matrimony: Valentine's Day Survey

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:49 PM IST
In a recently concluded survey of 5,628 members of BharatMatrimony, a whopping 92 per cent of singles ready to marry said that they're actually looking for the "love of their life" on BharatMatrimony, not just a life partner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A shopper at a Chicago area store looks over Valentine's Day cards Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP )
A shopper at a Chicago area store looks over Valentine's Day cards Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(AP )
relationships

A bleak Valentine's Day, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:46 PM IST
This Valentine's Day, some are clinging to hope, seen in the most vulnerable and frontline workers getting vaccinated, in loosening restrictions on restaurants in the hardest hit places, in case numbers starting to wane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Couples have planned some unusual dates, to keep away from crowded places this Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Arun Sharma/HT (For representational purposes only))
Couples have planned some unusual dates, to keep away from crowded places this Valentine’s Day. (Photo: Arun Sharma/HT (For representational purposes only))
relationships

V-Day: Denizens plan moments of love, ditching madding crowds

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:38 AM IST
Couples in Delhi-NCR are trying to make the most of this day, while ensuring safety, by opting for road trips or historical walks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Radio has been an important medium to dedicate song requests to friends and crushes. (Photo: Puneet Chandhok/HT (For representational purposes only))
Radio has been an important medium to dedicate song requests to friends and crushes. (Photo: Puneet Chandhok/HT (For representational purposes only))
relationships

World Radio Day 2021: Denizens share their romance with the radio

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:19 PM IST
Do you remember seeing someone old in your house, trying to fix the needle on the transistor to catch the signals to listen to cricket commentary? Even today, most of us frequently change channels, while stuck in the traffic or even otherwise, to find a song that suits the mood when on the road
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe and Jill Biden give relationship advice(AP)
Joe and Jill Biden give relationship advice(AP)
relationships

Joe Biden and Jill share secret to their happy married life on Valentine's Day

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:20 AM IST
  • In a recent interview, US President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden shared secrets of their happily married life. Joe Biden revealed that shortly after meeting Jill, he knew that he wanted to marry her. The two have been married for 43 years now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Self Made Man, a sculpture by Bobbie Carlyle. It’s easier to find what you want if you’ve worked to know and improve yourself.
Self Made Man, a sculpture by Bobbie Carlyle. It’s easier to find what you want if you’ve worked to know and improve yourself.
relationships

Have you defined what it is you want, asks dating coach Simran Mangharam

By Simran Mangharam
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:32 AM IST
As with most things in life, the more clearly you can articulate your goal, the greater your chances of chasing it down effectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
relationships

For better and worse: Pandemic-era love stories

By Natasha Rego
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Even 2020 had some happy endings. On Valentine’s Day, meet couples who found that most elusive of things — love — in the midst of a lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård as Celeste and Perry in Big Little Lies. No amount of menace is okay in a relationship. (Image courtesy HBO)
Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård as Celeste and Perry in Big Little Lies. No amount of menace is okay in a relationship. (Image courtesy HBO)
relationships

Are you in a toxic relationship?

By Vanessa Viegas
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:30 AM IST
Controlling behaviours, denigration and cruelty are key indicators, but if that seems too complicated to assess, you can just ask yourself: Am I more stressed when I’m around my partner than when I’m not?
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Maybe at a time when everything seems forbidden, sexuality has become one of our last bastions of freedom," said Patrick Pruvot, founder of the Passage du Desir chain of sex toy stores.(Unsplash)
"Maybe at a time when everything seems forbidden, sexuality has become one of our last bastions of freedom," said Patrick Pruvot, founder of the Passage du Desir chain of sex toy stores.(Unsplash)
relationships

Forced to stay home, French lovers turn to sex toys for Valentine's Day

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Deprived of lavish restaurants and forced to stay at home at night to curb the spread of the coronavirus, French lovers are turning to sex toys to spice up their Valentine's Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman prays during a religious ceremony at Phra Trimurti shrine, the God of Love to wish for luck in searching for soulmates ahead of Valentine's Day at Bangkok's shopping district, Thailand, Feb. 11, 2021.(Reuters)
A woman prays during a religious ceremony at Phra Trimurti shrine, the God of Love to wish for luck in searching for soulmates ahead of Valentine's Day at Bangkok's shopping district, Thailand, Feb. 11, 2021.(Reuters)
relationships

In search of soulmates, Thais flock to shrine of love ahead of Valentine's Day

Reuters, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:20 PM IST
Tucked beside one of the capital's biggest shopping malls, the Trimurti shrine to Hinduism's three most powerful gods has become famous in Thailand as a place people visit every Thursday in the quest to find love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
relationships

Valentine's Day 2021: Ananya Panday shares her break up anthem, tips to move on

ANI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:31 PM IST
If you are one of those newly-single people trying to cope with the holiday, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's tips to move on could come in handy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The market is great here, but not big enough yet. It’s a matter of educating and spreading the word, says Aastha Khanna, the intimacy coordinator.
The market is great here, but not big enough yet. It’s a matter of educating and spreading the word, says Aastha Khanna, the intimacy coordinator.
relationships

‘Intimacy is a human need, then why not show it?

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:37 PM IST
We speak to Aastha Khanna — who claims to be the only certified intimacy coordinator from India — about the role of intimacy coordinators on set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The three-day high-profile conclave is being organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Kerala, in association with UN Women at the Gender Park here.(Pixabay)
The three-day high-profile conclave is being organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Kerala, in association with UN Women at the Gender Park here.(Pixabay)
relationships

Global meet on gender equality gets underway in Kerala

PTI, Kozhikode, Kerala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The International Conference on Gender Equality got underway here on Thursday with Kerala Social Justice and Women and Child Development Minister K K Shailaja emphasising the need to promote social entrepreneurship in a big way for the uplift of marginalised sections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP