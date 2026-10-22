Almonds may help you fall asleep sooner: Study links daily consumption to better rest and sleep quality

Sleepless nights are a common problem today as people deal with stress and busy schedules that can make it difficult to unwind. Many familiar hacks and tips circulate, from cutting back on caffeine to limiting screen time before bed. Let's see what else you can add to your sleep-aid list to strengthen your counter for sleepless nights.ALSO READ: How to tell if you are getting fitter: Expert shares 5 everyday signs, from better sleep to faster recovery

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Is there anything special that you can add to your diet that specifically improves sleep? A study published in Frontiers in Nutrition in July 2026 took a closer look at whether eating almonds daily could help people fall asleep sooner and improve their overall sleep quality.

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Almonds may not come as a surprise, given their longstanding association with brain health. Many Indian mothers give their children almonds with milk in the belief that they support memory. But how may almonds help improve sleep?

You sleep better and wake up less through the night.

Can almonds improve your sleep?

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{{^usCountry}} The findings highlighted the potential role of almonds in supporting sleep quality. The study had 175 adults aged 21-55 who participated. They reported poor sleep quality and received 60g of almonds or a calorie-matched control snack, like chidva, khakra, or cracker. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The findings highlighted the potential role of almonds in supporting sleep quality. The study had 175 adults aged 21-55 who participated. They reported poor sleep quality and received 60g of almonds or a calorie-matched control snack, like chidva, khakra, or cracker. {{/usCountry}}

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Now, the group that received almonds reported falling asleep sooner and sleeping longer. The benefits are simple: you fall asleep quicker and don't wake up in the middle of the night as much, which means reduced random wakefulness.

Why do almonds help you sleep better?

Let's take a closer look at the nutrients in almonds that may help support sleep. Sheela Krishnaswamy, nutrition and wellness consultant, explained, “Almonds contain several nutrients that are biologically relevant to normal nervous system function and overall health, including magnesium and tryptophan. Magnesium is involved in normal nervous system and muscle function, while tryptophan is used by the body to produce serotonin and melatonin.”Alongside unsaturated fats and antioxidants, almonds also naturally contain small amounts of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate the sleep-wake cycle.

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That said, eating almonds alone is not a foolproof plan for better sleep. They should be part of a broader sleep-friendly routine that includes limiting caffeine in the evening, creating a comfortable sleeping environment, and maintaining consistent bedtimes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.