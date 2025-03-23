Aloe vera on face to coconut oil banana hair mask: Dermat rates popular home DIY remedies on a scale of 1 to 10

Everyone has a soft corner for DIY homemade beauty hacks. Since they are prepared from organic, natural ingredients found in the kitchen, they are treated as sacred rituals passed down from grandmothers. They gain a reputation as miraculous fixes. Without second thoughts, most of us slather the kitchen concoction in hopes of some magic. Find out if your home remedy is a DIY disaster or skin safe.(Shutterstock)

But should they get a free pass just because they are prepared from homemade and natural ingredients?

Dr Aanchal Panth took to Instagram and shared a video on March 22, rating all the popular beauty hacks on a scale of 1 to 10 with 1 being the worst and 10 being the best. She also shared her reasoning behind the rating.

Here are Dr Panth's ratings and the explanation behind the numbers:

Coconut oil ripe banana hair mask- 10/10

This is a good conditioning mask for dry, frizzy hair. It will help in taming hair flyaways. It can be done once a week. It will also leave your hair smelling good.

Vitamin E capsule on face- 4/10

Applying this capsule on the face gives no real benefits. The formulation has to be made in a way that it penetrates the skin barrier. This is similar to crushing a tablet of vitamin A and applying it on the face. Better to use creams with vitamin E.

Neem paste on face- 0/10

Avoid these irritating pastes on the face. It can dry the skin out and cause irritating contact dermatitis. Better to use either multani mitti paste with rose water for oily skin.

Chia seed mask- 7 or 8/10

This is a good moisturising mask that will help soothe the skin. This works for people with dry skin and those with sensitive skin. It helps in relieving redness as well.

Methi hair pack- 6/10

This mask is good for conditioning the hair. Dr Pantha gave a lower rating as it’s hyped for hair growth which cannot occur with the use of this mask. If you want to tame frizziness, then it will help.

Aloe vera rose water- 9/10

Both ingredients can be used together or separately. Don’t expect magic, but this is definitely soothing on the skin.

Daal scrub on the neck- 0/10

I see this all over the Internet. Please don’t use it on the neck or any body part for that matter. It is only going to irritate the skin and further cause darkness. It is better to use a chemical exfoliant, which will cause controlled exfoliation. A moisturiser and sunscreen are a must.

Lastly, Dr Panth cautioned that home remedies do not treat underlying skin concerns; they only provide gentle exfoliation or moisturisation. She emphasised that it’s always best to consult a physician or dermatologist for any medical diagnosis or treatment options.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.