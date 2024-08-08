Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Get exclusive deals on skincare, hair care and personal care with up to 80% off

Attention, shopaholics! The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is live, offering you the best deals on self-care products. This highly anticipated sale of the year promises to help you avail the benefits of offers, discounts and promotions across categories, including skincare, hair care and personal care. Whether you want to enhance your skincare routine or modify your hair care routine, this sale has something for everyone. So, without wasting a second, wishlist your favourite self-care products like the best sunscreen, face wash, sanitary napkins and more and maximise your savings with huge discounts. This is the perfect chance to grab the best and most affordable deals on skincare, hair care and personal care. So, don’t miss out on the exclusive offers on the best skincare essentials, hair care and personal care products. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Grab the best Amazon deals on self-care products.

Enjoy up to 60% off on the best skincare brands

Enjoy up to 20% off skincare products from Cetaphil. This face wash for dry, normal and sensitive skin from Cetaphil might be a good addition to your skincare routine. Free from harmful chemicals like parabens, sulphates, fragrances and oils, this non-comedogenic and hypoallergenic face wash may help to remove dirt, makeup and impurities effectively. It is formulated with micellar technology, vitamin B5, hydrating glycerin and niacinamide that may help to fight against five signs of ageing.

The best sunscreen for the face may help to protect your skin against UV rays. The Minimalist sunscreen is formulated with four effective UV filters Uvinul T 150, avobenzone, octocrylene and titanium dioxide that can protect from UVA and UVB rays. Packed with vitamins A, B3, B5, E and F, this sunscreen is photostable and will not have any white cats on the skin.

Add the best moisturiser for a face like this one from Neutrogena now in the cart to maximise your savings and boost your skin health. Suitable for all skin types, this moisturiser may help to seal moisture into the skin without increasing the moisture level. This hydrating product may help boost hydration for up to 72 hours and make your skin feel refreshed. So, enjoy huge discounts at the Amazon Sale and pick your favourite skincare products.

Grab up to 50% off on the best hair care brands

Include The Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo in your hair care routine. Infused with keratin and argan oil, this shampoo for hair may help to transform your hair from dry and frizzy to smooth. Regular use of this shampoo may provide a long-lasting solution, and nourish and rejuvenate your strands, leaving them feeling shinier and smoother. This shampoo is free from harmful chemicals and promises to provide 100 per cent smoother hair with added shine. It even helps fix your dry and damaged hair and cover your hair-related problems.

Suitable for dull and damaged hair, the Schwarzkopf Professional Bonacure Repair Rescue Conditioner with Arginine may help to improve strength and elasticity. Infused with vegan keratin and arginine, this chemical-free shampoo may help to smoothen and seal your hair surface. Regular use of this clinically formulated shampoo may even help to add shine, improve manageability and facilitate detangling. So, enjoy a huge sum of discounts on the best hair conditioner, best hair oil and shampoo and save your money.

The Avimee Herbal Keshpallav Hair Oil for Men and Women is suitable for all hair types. Free from mineral oil, synthetic colour and paraben, this hair oil may help to nourish and strengthen your strands. Formulated with a potent blend of natural seed oils like sunflower, pumpkin and black sesame oil along with herbal extracts like amla and bhringraj, this oil may help strengthen your hair roots, reduce hair fall and promote healthy, vibrant strands. The presence of essential oils like rosemary oil, coconut oil, castor oil, almond oil and more in this product may help to maintain a healthy scalp by preventing dandruff and soothing irritation. Massaging your scalp with this oil may leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

PILGRIM Korean Advanced Hair Growth Regime includes a sulphate-free shampoo, an argan oil hair conditioner and redensyl & anagain advanced hair growth serum. The brand claims that this kit is a perfect combo that can fight hair fall and provide you with stronger, dense and thicker hair. Formulated with redensyl, this kit may help to promote hair growth, provide silky perfection and restore the density of your strands.

Get up to 50% off on the best personal care brands

HEALTHFAB: The Fabulous You Gopadfree Heavy Period Panty Hipster may look and feel like normal panties but absorb magic! By embracing this menstrual and personal care product, you can enhance your hygiene and experience happy periods. Made from cotton blend material, this product promises to provide you freedom from wearing anything extra like sanitary pads or tampons during periods.

Oral B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush Rechargeable comes with a 3D cleaning action, including oscillates, rotates and pulsates. Regular use of this electric toothbrush may help remove plaque better than a regular manual toothbrush. With a pressure sensor, this may help you improve your oral health. It is a clinically proven toothbrush that promises to remove 100% more plaque.

Sirona Reusable Menstrual Cup for Women may help experience a comfortable period. Comes in three different sizes, this menstrual cup is ideal for those 25-35 years of age. It promises to support medium to heavy flow. Made from medical-grade silicone material, this menstrual cup is toxin-free, odourless, hypoallergenic and biocompatible. With the flexible rim of the menstrual cup that creates a vacuum seal, you can experience a leak-free period.

Amazon Independence Day Sale - FAQs When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 start? The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 started on August 6, 2024, and it will run until August 11, 2024. During the sale, you can grab great discounts and offer a wide range of categories.

What products are on sale? You can get exclusive deals and discounts across categories, including skincare, hair care and personal care products. Products from top brands like Cetaphil and Neutrogena are available at discounted prices.

Can I return products bought during the sale? Yes, you can return the products but it is subject to Amazon’s return and exchange policy. So, make sure to check the return and exchange policy, terms and conditions before clicking on the “Buy Now” button.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.