Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Get up to 80% off on home gym equipment for fitness at home

Tired of commuting to the gym or struggling to stick to a routine outside your home? The perfect home workout setup is now easier than ever. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is live, bringing massive savings on a wide range of home gym equipment with discounts of up to 80%. From weights and benches to resistance bands and cardio machines, there’s something for every fitness need. This sale is a golden opportunity for anyone looking to build an affordable home gym, maintain workout consistency, or add convenience to their fitness routine. Up to 80% off on best home gym equipments at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.(AI generated)

This guide will help you identify the best deals, so you can choose wisely and create a workout space that truly fits your lifestyle with the best home gym equipment.

Top deal for you on home gym equipment for fitness:

Top picks you should not miss:

WELCARE Maxpro Thrust Plus Treadmill (PTA550IAC) is designed for a dedicated cardio workout at home. With a 6HP peak AC motor, 15 auto incline levels, and 16km/hr speeds, it supports users up to 140kgs. Perfect for high-intensity sessions regardless of outdoor conditions, it features an LCD for performance tracking and a lifetime motor warranty for reliability.

Boldfit Ankle Weights (2kg x 2 pcs) are a valuable addition to any home workout, helping increase resistance for leg, glute, and core exercises. Crafted with durable neoprene and adjustable straps, they ensure comfort and stability during training. Suitable for both men and women, these cuffs add intensity to bodyweight workouts, making home gym sessions more effective and results-driven.

Stay consistent with your fitness routine at home with the Cockatoo CUB Upright Exercise Bike. Ideal for beginners, busy professionals, or anyone aiming to improve stamina, this bike supports low-impact cardio sessions that strengthen the heart and burn calories. With a 1-year warranty and DIY installation, it’s a reliable choice for home fitness.

Sparnod Fitness STH-3002 Walking Pad & Treadmill is a compact and ultra-slim solution for staying fit at home. Shock absorption, an LED display, and a 2% manual incline support effective low-impact workouts for users up to 100 kg. Ready to use and space-saving, this treadmill makes it easy to maintain daily fitness without leaving your home.

Amazon Basics neoprene fixed dumbbell pair (2 x 4kg, Grey) is a compact and durable choice for home strength training. The neoprene coating offers a comfortable grip while protecting floors from damage. Suitable for a wide range of exercises, from curls to squats, these dumbbells support full-body workouts and are especially useful for individuals with limited workout space.

Zorex multi home gym (HGZ-1002, 60kg weight stack) is a versatile all-in-one solution for full-body strength training at home. It features chest, back, shoulders, arms, and legs stations, along with pulleys and accessories, and lets you target every major muscle group. With video call installation assistance, it delivers a complete gym-like experience without needing multiple separate machines.

Flexnest commercial-grade adjustable gym bench (Flexbench 2.0, black) is a sturdy, foldable bench that supports up to 250kg. With incline, decline, flat settings, and resistance rope attachments, it allows versatile workouts targeting chest, shoulders, back, and arms. Crafted with durable leather, it’s ideal for intermediate and advanced lifters seeking a reliable, multi-purpose addition to their home or commercial gym setup.

Craava pull-up bar (adjustable 70–100 cm, max load 200kg) is a convenient, no-screw solution for home workouts. Its secure locking mechanism allows easy installation on doorways without permanent changes. Perfect for pull-ups, chin-ups, and other bodyweight exercises, it effectively targets the back, biceps, and shoulders, making it ideal for anyone looking to build upper-body strength at home.

Home gym equipments: FAQ’s What types of equipment are essential for a home gym? For a full-body workout, essentials include dumbbells, resistance bands, a treadmill or bike, adjustable benches, and pull-up bars.

How do I choose the right home gym equipment? When selecting equipment, consider your fitness goals, available space, budget, and the type of workouts you enjoy.

Can I get a full workout with just a few pieces of equipment? Combining versatile equipment like dumbbells, resistance bands, and a bench can effectively target all major muscle groups.

How do I maintain my home gym equipment? Regularly clean, inspect for wear, tighten bolts, and follow manufacturer guidelines to ensure safety and longevity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.