Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Get up to 80% off on home gym equipment for fitness at home

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 07:30 am IST

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is live with up to 80% off on home gym equipment, making it the perfect time to set up your fitness space at home.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill | 3 HP Brushless Motor | 2-Level Manual Incline | LED Display | Foldable Design | Remote Control | 110 Kg Capacity | 8 Km/h Speed | Home Fitness Walking Machine LLTM183 View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PowerMax Fitness BS-125 Spin Exercise Bike For Home Use,16Mm 6Kg Flywheel,Max User Weight 130Kg,LCD Display,2Pc Crank,Heart Rate Sensor,Knob Braking,Adjustable Foot Strap And Seat,Ipad Holder,Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,480

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAXPRO MAXBELL 24kgs adjustable dumbbells,15-in-One Weights Training with Anti- Slip Handle,Designed in USA,Easy weight adjustment safety locking mechanism strength training for home gym, body workout,fitness workout at Home for Men & Women(MP-DS024) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IGNOTI Home Bench Press Chair Dumbbell Stool Adjustable Dumbbell Exercise Bench Flat Weight Bench Foldable Sit Up Incline Abs Flat Fly Weight Press Rope - Stocks (Dark Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WELCARE Maxpro Thrust Plus 6Hp Peak AC Motor Auto Incline Treadmill With Life Time Motor Warranty|15 Level Auto Incline,Max.Speed 16Km/Hr,LCD Display,Home Use Treadmill For140Kgs User Weight PTA550IAC View Details checkDetails

₹41,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Ankle Weights 2kg X2 Pcs Wrist Strap For Gym AnkleWeight Cuff 2kgs Leg Weight For Men & Women Weights For Legs For Training, Workout Unisex Weight Neoprene Resistance 2kg X 1 Pair View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cockatoo CUB01 Home Use Series Upright Exercise Bike For Home Use (1 Year Warranty, DIY Installation) View Details checkDetails

₹8,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sparnod Fitness STH-3002 Home Use Walking Pad & Treadmill | Compact, Ultra-Slim, Ready to Use | Shock Absorption | LED Display | 2% Manual Incline | 100 Kg Capacity View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Basics Neoprene Fixed Dumbbell Pair, 2 x 4Kg, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹1,393

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zorex Multi Home Gym Multiple Muscle Workout Exercise Machine Chest Biceps Shoulder Back Triceps Legs for Men at Home,60Kg Weight Stack (HGZ-1002 with Bag,Rope) Video Call Installation Assistance View Details checkDetails

₹15,785

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Flexnest Commercial Grade Adjustable And Foldable Gym Bench Incline, Decline & Flat 250 Kg Fitness Gym Bench with Resistance Rope, Leather Adjustable Multi-Purpose Machine (Flexbench 2.0 - Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Craava Pull Up Bar Doorway for Home Workout No Screws Chin Up Bar with Locking Mechanism Max Load 200Kg Adjustable (70 to 100 CM) View Details checkDetails

₹1,659

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Tired of commuting to the gym or struggling to stick to a routine outside your home? The perfect home workout setup is now easier than ever. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is live, bringing massive savings on a wide range of home gym equipment with discounts of up to 80%. From weights and benches to resistance bands and cardio machines, there’s something for every fitness need. This sale is a golden opportunity for anyone looking to build an affordable home gym, maintain workout consistency, or add convenience to their fitness routine.

Up to 80% off on best home gym equipments at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.(AI generated)
Up to 80% off on best home gym equipments at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.(AI generated)

This guide will help you identify the best deals, so you can choose wisely and create a workout space that truly fits your lifestyle with the best home gym equipment.

 

 

Top deal for you on home gym equipment for fitness:

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top picks you should not miss:

 

1.

WELCARE Maxpro Thrust Plus 6Hp Peak AC Motor Auto Incline Treadmill With Life Time Motor Warranty|15 Level Auto Incline,Max.Speed 16Km/Hr,LCD Display,Home Use Treadmill For140Kgs User Weight PTA550IAC
Loading Suggestions...

WELCARE Maxpro Thrust Plus Treadmill (PTA550IAC) is designed for a dedicated cardio workout at home. With a 6HP peak AC motor, 15 auto incline levels, and 16km/hr speeds, it supports users up to 140kgs. Perfect for high-intensity sessions regardless of outdoor conditions, it features an LCD for performance tracking and a lifetime motor warranty for reliability.

Loading Suggestions...

Boldfit Ankle Weights (2kg x 2 pcs) are a valuable addition to any home workout, helping increase resistance for leg, glute, and core exercises. Crafted with durable neoprene and adjustable straps, they ensure comfort and stability during training. Suitable for both men and women, these cuffs add intensity to bodyweight workouts, making home gym sessions more effective and results-driven.

3.

Cockatoo CUB01 Home Use Series Upright Exercise Bike For Home Use (1 Year Warranty, DIY Installation)
Loading Suggestions...

Stay consistent with your fitness routine at home with the Cockatoo CUB Upright Exercise Bike. Ideal for beginners, busy professionals, or anyone aiming to improve stamina, this bike supports low-impact cardio sessions that strengthen the heart and burn calories. With a 1-year warranty and DIY installation, it’s a reliable choice for home fitness.

4.

Sparnod Fitness STH-3002 Home Use Walking Pad & Treadmill | Compact, Ultra-Slim, Ready to Use | Shock Absorption | LED Display | 2% Manual Incline | 100 Kg Capacity
Loading Suggestions...

Sparnod Fitness STH-3002 Walking Pad & Treadmill is a compact and ultra-slim solution for staying fit at home. Shock absorption, an LED display, and a 2% manual incline support effective low-impact workouts for users up to 100 kg. Ready to use and space-saving, this treadmill makes it easy to maintain daily fitness without leaving your home.

5.

Amazon Basics Neoprene Fixed Dumbbell Pair, 2 x 4Kg, Grey
Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Basics neoprene fixed dumbbell pair (2 x 4kg, Grey) is a compact and durable choice for home strength training. The neoprene coating offers a comfortable grip while protecting floors from damage. Suitable for a wide range of exercises, from curls to squats, these dumbbells support full-body workouts and are especially useful for individuals with limited workout space.

6.

Zorex Multi Home Gym Multiple Muscle Workout Exercise Machine Chest Biceps Shoulder Back Triceps Legs for Men at Home,60Kg Weight Stack (HGZ-1002 with Bag,Rope) Video Call Installation Assistance
Loading Suggestions...

Zorex multi home gym (HGZ-1002, 60kg weight stack) is a versatile all-in-one solution for full-body strength training at home. It features chest, back, shoulders, arms, and legs stations, along with pulleys and accessories, and lets you target every major muscle group. With video call installation assistance, it delivers a complete gym-like experience without needing multiple separate machines.

 

7.

Flexnest Commercial Grade Adjustable And Foldable Gym Bench Incline, Decline & Flat 250 Kg Fitness Gym Bench with Resistance Rope, Leather Adjustable Multi-Purpose Machine (Flexbench 2.0 - Black)
Loading Suggestions...

Flexnest commercial-grade adjustable gym bench (Flexbench 2.0, black) is a sturdy, foldable bench that supports up to 250kg. With incline, decline, flat settings, and resistance rope attachments, it allows versatile workouts targeting chest, shoulders, back, and arms. Crafted with durable leather, it’s ideal for intermediate and advanced lifters seeking a reliable, multi-purpose addition to their home or commercial gym setup.

 

8.

Craava Pull Up Bar Doorway for Home Workout No Screws Chin Up Bar with Locking Mechanism Max Load 200Kg Adjustable (70 to 100 CM)
Loading Suggestions...

Craava pull-up bar (adjustable 70–100 cm, max load 200kg) is a convenient, no-screw solution for home workouts. Its secure locking mechanism allows easy installation on doorways without permanent changes. Perfect for pull-ups, chin-ups, and other bodyweight exercises, it effectively targets the back, biceps, and shoulders, making it ideal for anyone looking to build upper-body strength at home.

Similar stories for you:

 

Isolate protein under 5000: 7 picks to enhance workout performance and recovery

Protein powder 4kg: Top 7 picks for daily nutrition and support healthy metabolism

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early deals: Top 8 protein powder picks to support daily protein intake

  • What types of equipment are essential for a home gym?

    For a full-body workout, essentials include dumbbells, resistance bands, a treadmill or bike, adjustable benches, and pull-up bars.

  • How do I choose the right home gym equipment?

    When selecting equipment, consider your fitness goals, available space, budget, and the type of workouts you enjoy.

  • Can I get a full workout with just a few pieces of equipment?

    Combining versatile equipment like dumbbells, resistance bands, and a bench can effectively target all major muscle groups.

  • How do I maintain my home gym equipment?

    Regularly clean, inspect for wear, tighten bolts, and follow manufacturer guidelines to ensure safety and longevity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Get up to 80% off on home gym equipment for fitness at home
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On