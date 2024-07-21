Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Grab the best deals on jewellery, watches, handbags and more with the discount of up to 80%

Amazon India is all set to launch its much-awaited sale, which is scheduled on July 20, 2024 and July 21, 2024. During the sale period, you can avail the benefits of exclusive deals and discounts that Amazon is offering to its Prime Members. The ecommerce platform offers a wide range of fashion and beauty products that you can enhance your style and upgrade your wardrobe. From jewellery, watches to handbags, this time, the great Amazon Prime day is offering fantastic discounts on luxurious fashion products. In this guide, you can navigate your way to the best deals on top fashion products that are available at reasonable prices. We have handpicked some of the best deals on jewellery, watches, handbags and more such products to help you add richness and classiness to your style. So, what are you waiting for, gear up to exude pure diva vibes by including the luxurious products from the best deals in your closet. Discover the top 10 deals on jewellery, handbags, watches and more from the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 and enhance your wardrobe.

Best Amazon deals on jewellery

Prime Day is offering amazing discounts on jewellery. You can avail these benefits and pick your favourite product to enhance your look. From gold, silver to oxidised, these jewellery pieces can add an oomph factor to your look. So, check out the best deals on fashion.

Add richness to your look with this ruby encrusted necklace set from Zaveri Pearls. Available at a discount of 76%, this jewellery piece can make you feel nothing less than a queen. This jewellery piece is made using brass material and features lobster clasp type, which makes them durable. So, include this jewellery piece in your collection and get decked up for the upcoming festival and party.

Specifications of Zaveri Pearls Delicate Ruby Necklace

Clasp type: Lobster clasp

Material: Brass

Do you want to surprise your girl with a special and elegant gift? What can be better than buying this Yellow Chimes Bracelet, which is available at a discount of 80% during Prime Day. This silver toned heart bracelet is made with alloy and rhodium plated material. It features a lobster claw type that can provide a secure fit. Encrusted with swarovski crystal, this bracelet can add an elegant touch to your look.

Specifications of Yellow Chimes Bracelet for Women

Clasp type: Lobster claw

Material: Alloy, rhodium plated

ZENEME Abstract Necklace can be a nice addition to your jewellery collection. This rhodium-plated American diamond studded necklace is available at a discount of 78%. Made from brass material, this neck features hook clasp and a pair of earrings. This nickel-free and lead free necklace is friendly to the skin and does not tarnish over time. So, include this necklace in your jewellery box as it is a perfect piece for parties and festivals.

Specifications of ZENEME Rhodium-Plated American Diamond Studded Abstract Necklace

Clasp type: Hook clasp

Material: Brass

Enhance your ethnic look with this pair of dangle earrings from Zaveri Pearls. Encrusted with kundan and Austrian diamonds, this pair of earrings are made with non-precious metal. This set of traditional earrings can be paired with a wide variety of outfits, from saree to kurtas. So, include these earrings in your collection.

Specifications of Zaveri Pearls Pink Kundan Austrian Diamonds and Beads Dangle Earring

Material: Non precious metal, yellow gold

Gem type: Stone

Best features of the top jewellery on Prime Day sale:

Best Amazon deals on jewellery Price Gem type Metal type ZAVERI PEARLS Delicate Ruby Necklace Set For Women 987 Cubic Zirconia Brass Yellow Chimes Bracelet for Women 1,200 Swarovski Crystal Alloy ZENEME Rhodium-Plated American Diamond Studded Abstract Necklace 1,204 American Diamond Brass Zaveri Pearls Pink Kundan Austrian Diamonds & Beads Dangle Ethnic Earrings 299 Stone Yellow Gold

Top Amazon deals on watches

Prime Day Sale 2024 is offering an exclusive discount of up to 60% off on luxurious watches. So, check out the best deals and pick the one that suits your style the most.

Add elegance to your look with the Fossil Stainless Steel Women Karli Rose Gold Dial Analog Watch. Made with stainless steel material, this analog watch is water-resistant and features quartz watch movement type. While stainless steel does not readily corrode, rust or stain with water, the brand still recommends limiting the exposure of the watch to moisture and substances like perfume or lotion to minimise the discolouration. The brand also claims that this product comes with a 2 year warranty.

Specifications of Fossil Stainless Steel Women Karli Rose Gold Analog Watch

Band material type: Stainless steel

Watch movement type: Quartz

Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch features a 1.96 inch super AMOLED arched display. With the bright pixel resolution, this smartwatch can offer a sharper experience. This smartwatch features single sync Bluetooth calling, 110 plus advanced sports modes, AI voice assistant and 200 plus watchfaces. It is also equipped with a health suite, which can help monitor your heart health, stress level, sleep quality, SpO2 level and women’s health. The brand also claims that this watch can run for 7 days without Bluetooth calling and 3 days with Bluetooth calling.

Specifications of Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch

Band material type: Silicone strap

Operating system: Android, iOS

Noise Halo Plus Elite Edition Smartwatch can be a good addition to your collection. Available at a discount of 72%, this smartwatch features an AMOLED display, 300mAh battery and remote music control system. With the battery life of up to 7 days, this smartwatch can help you experience advanced calling with Tru SyncTM powered Bluetooth calling. It can also help you track your health, fitness activities and use several productivity tools like calculators.

Specifications of Noise Halo Elite Edition Smartwatch

Band material type: Metal

Operating system: Android, iOS

Best features of the top watches on Prime Day sale:

Best Amazon deals on watches Price Band material type Band colour Fossil Stainless Steel Women Karli Rose Gold Dial Analog Watch 7,197 Stainless Steel Rose gold Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch 2,999 Silicone strap Teal Noise Halo Plus Elite Edition Smartwatch 2,499 Metal Elite blue

Best Amazon deals on Handbags

With the Amazon Prime deals, you can grab the best handbags at discounted prices. So, check out this list of the best handbags and pick the one that suits your needs.

Add the Miraggio Rosalind Tote Handbag in your collection and enhance your style. Made with faux leather material, this tote bag features zipper closure type, 1 tablet compartment, 1 mobile/card pocket and 1 zip pocket. It also has space that can fit your daily essentials. This multipurpose handbag comes with two handles and a detachable shoulder strap.

Specifications of Miraggio Rosalind Tote Handbag for Women

Material: Faux leather

Closure type: Zipper

MOKOBARA The Easy Going Tote Bag can be a good addition to your closet. This coconut cream colour tote bag is a perfect option for office and other use. Available at a discount of 50%, this bag is crafted with premium-quality material, is vegan, water-resistant and soft. This bag features a zippered pocket, tech sleeve, divider pocket, body blending back slip pocket, luggage sleeve, and bag feet to protect the base of the bag. The brand also states that this bag comes with a 12 months warranty.

Specifications of MOKOBARA The Easy Going Tote Bag

Material: Vegan leather and water-resistant nylon fabric

Closure type: Zipper

Lino Perros Women’s Faux Leather Handbag is perfect for casual outings. This bag is made with faux leather and synthetic material, which makes it durable. It features 3 compartments, zipper closure type and adjustable strap. So, add this bag in the cart as it is available at a discount of 70% off.

Best 3 features of the top handbags on Prime Day sale:

Best Amazon deals on handbags Price Material Number of pockets Miraggio Rosalind Tote Handbag for Women 2,879 Faux leather 3 MOKOBARA The Easy Going Tote 5,999 Vegan leather and water-resistant nylon fabric 3 Lino Perros Women's Faux Leather Handbag 1,199 Synthetic 3

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Amazon Prime day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping event that is exclusive for Amazon Prime members. During the sale, the ecommerce platform offers huge discounts on a wide range of products. Typically, lasting 48 hours, this sale features limited-time deals, promotions and pre sales.

Does Amazon sell genuine products?

Amazon sells genuine products, but you must buy products from reputable brands. Products that are directly sold by Amazon are mostly authentic but the platform also includes third-party sellers, so check reviews and ratings before buying the product.

What is the benefit of buying fashion products during Amazon sales?

The most important benefit of buying fashion products during Amazon sales are the huge discounts that you get on a wide range of products. Sales events often include exclusive deals, limited-time offers and a wide range of brands and styles that can help you refresh your wardrobe.

Can I return products bought during sale?

Yes, you can return the products bought during the sale. But ensure you check the return policy of the product, terms and conditions of each item for a successful return.

