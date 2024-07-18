Amazon Sale July 2024: 66% off on kitchen appliances like juicer mixer grinders, water purifiers, induction cooktops

If you enjoy shopping during sales, then Amazon Sale July 2024 should definitely rank high on your to-do list. If you are a home maker, then picking the choicest of kitchen appliances during this sale season on Amazon should be a must for you. As part of this Amazon sale in July 2024, you can find best of water purifiers, air fryers, juicer mixer grinders, induction cooktops, Oven Toaster Grill ovens and much more. Amazon Sale July 2024: Time to revamp your kitchen is now.

Opting for kitchen appliances on online platforms such as Amazon during sales offers many advantages. You'll discover competitive pricing, exclusive deals, and a wide product selection. Sales often feature discounts, bundled offers, and extended warranties, maximising value for buyers. Detailed product descriptions, customer reviews, and comparison tools aid in decision-making without the need for store visits. Doorstep delivery further enhances the shopping experience, making it a practical choice for acquiring quality kitchen appliances during sale season.

We have shortlisted some of the best and most-utilised kitchen appliances in Indian households today. Do check them out here and go ahead and pick a few as well.

The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder, featuring a smoothie maker function, delivers 500 watts of power. It comes with two jars in a sleek silver finish and includes a comprehensive 2-year warranty for peace of mind. Ideal for blending fruits, vegetables, and making smoothies, it offers versatility in the kitchen. The appliance is designed to be robust yet user-friendly, catering to daily culinary needs. With its efficient motor and durable build, the NutriPro is a reliable addition to any modern kitchen setup.

Specifications of NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker

Power: 500 Watts

Functions: Juicer, Mixer, Grinder, Smoothie Maker

Jars: 2 jars included

Colour: Silver

Warranty: 2 years

The iBELL Ibleo25Lgnew Electric Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) offers a capacity of 25 liters and operates at 1600 watts. Finished in sleek black, it features a rotisserie function, enhancing cooking versatility. Ideal for baking, toasting, grilling, and rotisserie cooking, it caters to various culinary needs. The oven includes adjustable temperature controls and a timer for precise cooking. Its compact design makes it suitable for smaller kitchens or countertop use. With its robust build and multiple cooking options, the iBELL OTG is a reliable choice for home cooking enthusiasts.

Specifications of IBELL Ibleo25Lgnew 25 Liters Electric Oven Toaster Grill Otg

Capacity: 25 litres

Power: 1600 watts

Functions: Baking, toasting, grilling, rotisserie

Colour: Black

Features: Rotisserie function

Also read: Microwave oven buying guide: Tips to buy the right one for your kitchen and the best options to choose from

3) Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney

The Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney offers powerful suction of 1626 m³/hr and features Smart On and Intelli Auto-Clean functions. Designed with an inclined shape in sleek black, it enhances kitchen aesthetics while effectively removing smoke and odours. Utilising filterless technology, it reduces maintenance hassles. This chimney operates silently, ensuring a peaceful cooking environment. It's equipped with intelligent sensors for auto-cleaning, optimizing efficiency. Ideal for modern kitchens, the Crompton IntelliSense chimney combines style with advanced functionality for enhanced cooking comfort.

Specifications of Crompton IntelliSense 90 cm Kitchen Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1626 m³/hr

Functions: Smart On, Intelli Auto-Clean

Technology: Filterless

Design: Inclined, Black

Noise Level: Silent

The iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop offers 2000W of power with full touch control for precise cooking. It features auto shut off and overheat protection, enhancing safety during use. The cooktop's sleek design complements modern kitchens, while its lightweight build ensures portability. With multiple cooking modes and adjustable temperature settings, it accommodates various culinary needs efficiently. The touch controls make operation intuitive and easy to clean. Ideal for both quick meals and elaborate recipes, this induction cooktop delivers fast heating and energy efficiency, making it a practical choice for everyday cooking tasks in British households.

Specifications of iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop

Power: 2000W

Control: Full Touch Control

Safety Features: Auto Shut Off, Over Heat Protection

Cooking Modes: Multiple

Design: Sleek and lightweight

Also read: Best home appliances: Buying guide for ACs, TVs, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, fans and water purifiers

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop features a sleek design with a durable crystal glass surface in black. It operates with an 1800 watt power capacity, suitable for efficient cooking. The cooktop includes a clear 7-segment LED display for easy monitoring of settings and cooking status. It incorporates an auto switch-off feature for safety and energy conservation. Ideal for modern kitchens, this induction cooktop offers quick heating and precise temperature control. Its stylish appearance and practical features make it a popular choice for households looking to enhance their cooking experience with reliable technology.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop

Power: 1800 watts

Surface Material: Crystal Glass

Display: 7 Segments LED Display

Safety Feature: Auto Switch Off

Colour: Black

The INALSA Food Processor is equipped with an 800W copper motor for robust performance in the kitchen. It features a 1.4L main bowl capacity and offers two-speed settings with a pulse function for precise control. This processor comes with seven accessories for chopping, kneading, shredding, and more, providing versatility in food preparation. It includes a child lock safety feature for added security during operation. Finished in black with an Easy Prep design, it combines functionality with ease of use, making it an essential tool for efficient cooking and meal preparation in British households.

Specifications of INALSA Food Processor for Kitchen

Motor Power: 800W copper motor

Bowl Capacity: 1.4 litres

Speed Settings: 2-speed setting with pulse function

Accessories: Includes 7 accessories for chopping, kneading, shredding, etc.

Safety Feature: Child lock safety mechanism

The Midea 5L Air Fryer boasts a powerful 1500W motor and features a digital display with 8 preset menu settings. It offers versatile cooking options including crisp frying, grilling, roasting, steaming, and baking. The appliance includes an auto cut-off function for safety and efficiency. With its non-stick coating and crisper basket, it ensures easy cleaning and healthier cooking with up to 90% less oil usage. Ideal for modern kitchens, this air fryer combines convenience and health benefits, making it suitable for preparing a variety of delicious dishes with minimal fuss and maximum flavour.

Specifications of Midea 5L Air Fryer

Power: 1500W

Display: Digital display with 8 preset menu settings

Cooking Functions: Crisp frying, grill, roast, steam, bake

Safety Feature: Auto cut-off

Additional Features: 90% less oil usage, non-stick coating, crisper basket

Also read: Best chimney brands: Get rid of smoke, grease, and odour in your kitchen with our top 10 picks

The HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP water purifier offers advanced 6-stage purification in a sleek, wall-mount design. With a capacity of 7 litres, it ensures clean drinking water with added minerals. Featuring FiltraPower technology, it efficiently removes impurities and contaminants, providing safe water for consumption. This purifier includes UV and membrane protection, enhancing water safety. It also promotes up to 60% water savings compared to traditional purification methods, making it eco-friendly. Ideal for households, its black finish complements modern kitchens while delivering reliable performance and ensuring access to pure, mineral-enriched drinking water at all times.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L Water Purifier

Purification Stages: 6 stages (RO+UV+MP)

Capacity: 7 litres

Water Savings: Up to 60%

Mounting Type: Wall mount

Technology: FiltraPower technology

Top 3 features of best kitchen appliances (as part of Amazon Sale July 2024)

Best Kitchen Appliances (Amazon July Sale 2024) Special Feature Colour Ratings NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder Smoothie maker, 2-year warranty Silver 4.5 IBELL Ibleo25Lgnew Electric Oven Toaster Grill Rotisserie function, 1600W power Black 4.2 Crompton IntelliSense Kitchen Chimney 1626 m³/hr suction, Filterless technology Black 4.7 iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop Full touch control, Auto shut off Black 4.3 Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise Induction Cooktop Crystal glass, 7 segments LED display Black 4 INALSA Food Processor 800W copper motor, Child lock safety Black 4.6 Midea 5L Air Fryer 8 preset menu settings, 90% less oil Black 4.4 HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP Water Purifier 6-stage purification, 60% water savings Black 4.8

FAQs on kitchen appliances

What is the difference between RO, UV, and UF water purifiers?

RO removes dissolved impurities, UV kills bacteria and viruses, and UF filters out solid particles without using chemicals.

Can I use an OTG grill for baking cakes and cookies?

Yes, OTG grills are versatile and can bake cakes, cookies, pizzas, and roast meats effectively.

How do induction cooktops work?

Induction cooktops use electromagnetic induction to heat cookware directly, making them faster and more energy-efficient than traditional stoves.

What can I use a food processor for?

Food processors can chop vegetables, knead dough, shred cheese, slice fruits, and perform various food preparation tasks quickly and efficiently.

Are air fryers healthier than deep fryers?

Yes, air fryers use hot air circulation to cook food with a fraction of the oil used in deep frying, resulting in lower fat content and healthier meals.

Similar articles for you

Best water purifiers: Top 10 picks to experience clean and fresh water every time

Best air fryer ovens with rotisserie and digital functionality in India 2024: Top 9 picks for a healthy diet

Bake like pro with best OTG ovens between ₹10000-20000: Top 10 options for you

Best juicer mixer grinder: Top 10 options for ultimate kitchen versatility and functionality

Best food processors: Enjoy effortless prep for all your culinary creations with our top 10 picks

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

