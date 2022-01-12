Amyra Dastur is working on her arm and back muscles like this...

Amyra Dastur is back to the gym in style. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast and swears by yoga and high intensity workouts, is back to switch up the gym game with animal flow workout. The actor, a day back, shared a glimpse of what a day for her at the gym looks like and it is making us look too bad. Amyra can be seen doing workouts in animal mode and setting the fitness bar higher for us in the videos shared by her.

Amyra, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted in the corners of her gym working out. The actor keeps sharing the glimpses of her gym diaries on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking their workouts seriously. A day back, Amyra gave us a sneak peek of how her midweek workout routine looks like and we are taking note of the dedication and the focus that the actor has for her fitness.

In the video shared by Amyra on her Instagram stories, she can be seen working out on her arm and back muscles. Dressed in a grey and white printed cropped top and a pair of gym trousers, Amyra can be seen stretching her arm muscles by pulling a pair of gym strings attached to a gym equipment behind her back. She can be seen with her body balanced with legs apart and pulling the strings in full force. In a separate video, Amyra shared a glimpse of her work out on her back muscles. Amyra, in the video, can be seen working up the back muscles by pulling a gym equipment upwards and downwards. With her back to the camera, Amyra can be seen engrossed in the routine. Take a look at the snippets of her fitness routine here:

Instagram story of Amyra Dastur.(Instagram/@amyradastur93)

The fitness routine, as performed by Amyra, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the muscles, thereby improving the overall posture of the body. It also helps in improving the metabolism and enhancing the performance of other workouts.